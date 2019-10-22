National Police Union Official Brands Beto O'Rourke's Gun-Confiscation Plan as 'Completely Ridiculous'

Flailing Democratic presidential contender Robert “Beto” O’Rourke has been making headlines lately by promising to send police officers to the homes of gun owners who won’t go along with his confiscation plans.

The former Texas representative should try talking to some of the cops first, though he might not like what he hears.

In a Tuesday interview with “Fox & Friends,” Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the former Texas congressman’s idea “reeks of desperation” in a campaign for the Democratic nomination that’s going nowhere fast.

“The only thing more idiotic than Beto O’Rourke suggesting that we should go door-to-door and seize citizens’ — who are following the laws — property, is his current presidential run,” Gamaldi said.

“I think he’s polling at two percent.”

Check out the interview here:

If Gamaldi came across as irritated, he has a reason to be.

In a painfully transparent effort to put himself in the spotlight on gun control — a topic dear to Democratic hearts — O’Rourke told MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough last week that gun owners could expect a “visit” from law enforcement if they refused to comply with any “buyback” law that required them to surrender their weapons.

Speaking on behalf of the men and women who would be making such a “visit,” Gamaldi was disgusted.

“It puts our officers in a very dangerous situation where we’re showing up to someone’s house, we’re armed, these people are — obviously citizens — are armed. And now you expect us to seize their guns? Give me a break. This is a joke,” he said.

Of course, police officers put themselves at risk all the time — enforcing the law isn’t for cowards.

But taking on drug dealers, pimps or illegal arms runners isn’t what O’Rourke is talking about here.

He’s talking about local police officers being used as an arm of the federal government to attack a fundamental right of American citizens that is guaranteed by the Constitution.

He’s not talking about men and women risking their lives to protect public safety, he’s talking about laying their lives on the line to satisfy a liberal fetish that has almost nothing to do with crime and everything to do with boosting O’Rourke in his bid for presidential power.

There are a lot of reasons President Donald Trump is popular with law enforcement groups (the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Trump’s campaign in 2016).

And a lunatic idea like Beto O’Rourke’s is one of them.

