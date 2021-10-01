Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, has consistently trailed his well-known opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton ally and one-time governor of the state. If Youngkin is able to pull out a win in November, he may owe it to McAuliffe’s rather telling blunder on the topic of critical race theory during their Tuesday night debate.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe told his opponent.

Glenn Youngkin: “I believe parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.” Terry McAuliffe: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” #VAgov pic.twitter.com/LqIlRMLKgj — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 29, 2021

There’s no question that critical race theory has become a flashpoint issue that has deepened the divide between the left and the right in America.

On Wednesday, the leftist National School Boards Association penned a letter to President Joe Biden pleading with him to treat parents who oppose the teaching of critical race theory and mask mandates as domestic terrorists.

The NSBA began by asking “for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”

“Now, we ask that the federal government investigate, intercept, and prevent the current threats and acts of violence against our public school officials through existing statutes, executive authority, interagency and intergovernmental task forces, and other extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of our children and educators, to protect interstate commerce, and to preserve public school infrastructure and campuses.”

The group said it has already called on local and state law enforcement agencies to “prevent further disruptions to educational services and school district operations.” This is insufficient because “these threats and acts of violence have become more prevalent.”

Do you believe that critical race theory should stay out of academic curricula? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (524 Votes) No: 3% (15 Votes)

What is really needed to address these threats, the NSBA wrote, is assistance from federal law enforcement agencies — specifically the DOJ, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service.

The group also “request[s] the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to intervene against threatening letters and cyberbullying attacks that have been transmitted to students, school board members, district administrators, and other educators.”

And here is the clincher: “As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

“NSBA requests that such review examine appropriate enforceable actions against these crimes and acts of violence under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, the Violent Interference with Federally Protected Rights statute, the Conspiracy Against Rights statute, an Executive Order to enforce all applicable federal laws for the protection of students and public school district personnel, and any related measure.”

NSBA presents school board members as victims. The group made the claim that “extremist hate organizations” are showing up at school board meetings and “inciting chaos.” Parents are also “spreading misinformation.”

“These threats and acts of violence are affecting our nation’s democracy at the very foundational levels, causing school board members — many who are not paid — to resign immediately and/or discontinue their service after their respective terms.”

If only they would.

The letter cited examples of the pushback school boards have encountered from fed-up parents. The NSBA detailed several threats of violence and thuggish acts against the teachers and board members who truly care about the children.

Let’s get this straight. The left insists on presenting a controversial and poisonous Marxist theory as the truth to their children and parents are supposed to accept it. Because like McAuliffe, they “don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Critical race theory is, by definition, a theory. A theory is someone’s opinion. In this case, it’s the opinion of Karl Marx, the author of The Communist Manifesto. He advanced the idea of pitting one class against another as a means of achieving and maintaining control over the masses. There was a reason Karl Marx was reviled by so many in his day and ultimately exiled.

Why would anyone in America think this extremism is something to aspire to? Does the left really understand what they’re fighting for? It sure doesn’t look like it.

By imposing this radical ideology on American children against the will of their parents, progressives have migrated into very dangerous territory. And they should not be surprised by the consequences.

Consider how this would be handled in nature. An incensed mother bear catching an animal trying to harm her cub would tear the perpetrator to pieces.

These parents are not domestic terrorists. They are rightly concerned when they discover their children are being indoctrinated by anti-American propaganda. Rather than being taught an accurate version of history, their children are learning to view the world through the lens of race.

Unfortunately, NSBA’s letter will likely be taken seriously by Team Biden, an administration that has slowly revealed itself to be corrupt, power-hungry, shameless, and I would go so far as to say evil.

In a discussion about his then-newly released book, “American Marxism,” Fox News host Mark Levin told viewers, “We are not looking into the abyss … We are IN the abyss.”

Sadly, he’s right.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.