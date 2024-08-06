'National Security Nightmare': Biden-Harris Admin Released Nearly 100 Illegal Immigrants on Terror Watchlist Into US

Does the Biden-Harris administration even need to ask any families victimized by 9/11 if even one additional terrorist sneaking into America was one too many? The answer is obvious.

And yet, somehow this radical dynamic duo of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their collaborators have raised the odds that a similar event will happen again thanks to the release of almost 100 illegal immigrants on various terror watchlists.

A new report by Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee revealed stunning facts about the harm Americans are now facing at the hands of the government’s lackadaisical approach. Fox News Digital obtained a copy of the report.

It shows that among the millions of illegal immigrants that have crossed the southern border supposedly seeking asylum, 250 remain on the terror watchlist. 99 of those are now running around freely in our communities. They hail from 36 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria, Tajikistan and Yemen.

It remains a mystery as to how many additional threats are wreaking havoc or plotting catastrophic plans amid unsuspecting American citizens. These are hardworking, good people, with a right to a safe country, who now must share space with people on terror watchlists because the Biden-Harris administration cared more about those breaking the law than those abiding by it.

This includes legal immigrants too, who did everything right in entering this country. Now, they must suffer the same threats they left behind. How unfair. There is no excuse for this.

According to the staff interim report and Fox News, “immigration judges granted bond to at least 27 migrants on the watchlist who entered illegally, and that Border Patrol has encountered tens of thousands of migrants from countries that could present national security risks – including 2,134 Afghan nationals, 33,347 Chinese nationals, 541 Iranian nationals, 520 Syrian nationals, and 3,104 Uzbek nationals.”

The report notes a 3,000 percent increase in terrorist encounters at the border since Biden took office in 2021. Was Harris unclear as to what her job as the border czar actually meant? A Walmart store greeter, she was not.

Sean Hannity, in particular, has gone hard on shedding light on the massive Biden-Harris border failure. Hannity is convinced, as many others are, that a doomsday event is just a stone’s throw away. He continues to highlight it on his eponymous show and further on X.

“SHOCKING REPORT: Nearly 100 Migrants on Terror Watchlist Released into U.S. Under Biden-Harris Admin” Hannity’s official X account posted on Monday.

It’s not just the fiery Fox News host calling out this insanity.

The New York Post editorial board put out a scathing Sunday opinion piece, lambasting this specific decision.

According to the Post, “a review by DHS’s Citizenship and Immigration Services found that possibly tens of thousands of applications from migrants’ ‘sponsors’ contained fraudulent info — the same addresses, for example, used by many of them, fake Social Security numbers and zip codes and even the same verbatim answers to questions.”

“Team Biden is shocked, shocked at massive migrant fraud — but still wants to wave them in,” the Post’s board called out.

Biden, Harris and the entire fraudulent administration has done seemingly everything to make it clear that they are working against the American people. According to Fox’s transcript of the report, while “American communities already feel the disastrous effects of the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration policies, the worst could still be yet to come.”

It ominously added: “With national security experts and immigration officials increasingly concerned about the threat of terrorism originating from the border, it is clear that policymakers must take all necessary steps to secure the border and stop the flow of illegal aliens. However, the Biden-Harris Administration has refused to address the national security nightmare created by its radical, open-borders agenda.”

And the worst could be here before we know it, particularly with the help of anyone who decides to vote for Kamala Harris-Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.

It’s almost like they’re trying to make Americans less safe.

