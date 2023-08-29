Share
National Weather Service Projects Hurricane Idalia Will Be 'Unprecedented Event' with 'Impassable' Escape Routes

 By Jack Davis  August 29, 2023 at 1:57pm
The National Weather Service is not mincing words about the threat Florida might face from Hurricane Idalia.

The storm was closing in on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday afternoon with a projected landfall of Wednesday morning.

“Hurricane #Idalia will likely be an unprecedented event for many locations in the Florida Big Bend. Looking back through recorded history, NO major hurricanes have ever moved through the Apalachee Bay,” the weather service’s office in Tallahassee, Florida, posted in a series of warnings Tuesday.

“When you try to compare this storm to others, DON’T,” it said. “No one has seen this.”

The weather service said rising water could pose a serious threat.

“If you are ordered to evacuate, do NOT take that order lightly. Life threatening surge will begin to develop later tonight and especially on Wednesday morning/afternoon as #Idalia moves in. These values will likely make escape routes impassable,” it posted, warning that residents along the coast had “less than 15 hours to finish prep.”

Is enough done to prepare for major hurricanes?

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday Eastern time, Idalia was 130 miles west-northwest of the Dry Tortugas and 240 miles south-southwest of Tampa. The Category 1 hurricane was moving north at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“A faster motion toward the north and north-northeast is expected through early Wednesday while Idalia approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. A turn toward the northeast and east-northeast is forecast late Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the center of Idalia near or along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas,” the center’s update said.

“Rapid intensification is expected before landfall, and Idalia is forecast to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning,” it warned.

Rain will vary by location, with parts of Florida’s west coast and its Panhandle, southeast Georgia and the eastern parts of the Carolinas expected to get 4 to 8 inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. Parts of Florida near the storm’s landfall could see a foot of rain, the hurricane center predicted.

The peak storm surge, if it arrived at high tide, was estimated at 10 to 15 feet in the area between the Aucilla River and Yankeetown and 4 to 7 feet in Tampa Bay.

With evacuation orders and school closures already in effect, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to get out of range of the surge, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“If you’re there in that storm surge, you’re putting your life in jeopardy,” he said.

“Please heed those orders. You don’t have to leave the state. You don’t have to go hundreds of miles, you can go to a shelter in a different part of your county, go to a friend’s house in an area that is not going to be susceptible to the storm surge, or a hotel — all these things are good to do,” the governor said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation