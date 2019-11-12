SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Nationals GM Responds to Outrage Over White House Visit: 'The Office of the President Is Something That We Respect'

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presents President Donald Trump with a team jersey during a celebration of the 2019 World Series champions at the White House on Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesWashington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presents President Donald Trump with a team jersey during a celebration of the 2019 World Series champions at the White House on Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published November 12, 2019 at 3:11pm
Print

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo responded Monday to the complaints from some fans about his team’s decision to visit the White House after winning the World Series.

The Nationals came away victorious in a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Houston Astros on Oct. 30.

The following Monday, the team visited the White House and met with President Donald Trump, sparking outrage among some on the left.

Many liberals were particularly incensed by Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, who donned a “Make America Great Again” hat and got a hug from Trump.

Not everyone was as excited as Suzuki. A list compiled by WRC-TV revealed that 18 players from the Nationals’ 40-man roster opted out of the White House visit.

TRENDING: Fox News Contributor Defies Network's Ban and Names 'Whistleblower' in Segment That Turns Awkward

Among the more vocal players who chose not to go was relief pitcher Sean Doolittle, who said he didn’t want to go because “my wife and I stand for inclusion and acceptance.”

Whether to attend was each player’s choice, Rizzo told USA Today.

Do you think the Nationals did anything wrong by visiting the White House?

“Obviously, each player could make their own decision whether they wanted to attend, but most of the players were excited by it,” he said.

The Nationals general manager said he viewed the trip to the White House as apolitical.

“We weren’t trying to make a political statement, whatsoever,’’ Rizzo said. “We just thought that the honor and the tradition of champions being invited to the White House and the office of the president, and especially us being the hometown team in their backyard two miles away from the capital, is something that should be done.”

Rizzo went on to emphasize that making the trip was about respecting the office of the president.

“The office of the president is something that we respect,” Rizzo said “We felt we should be there. We also felt we should do it with everyone still in town there, or not do it at all.”

RELATED: Star QB Calls Trump's Rumored Attendance at Gigantic LSU-Alabama Clash 'Pretty Cool'

And he indicated that no matter what the team had decided to do, there would have been controversy.

“You’re in a situation where you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” Rizzo said.

“I don’t have a political bone in my body,” he said. “I vote for who I want. I don’t care what the party is. I vote every election. I’m listed as an Independent. My dad was a city worker in the city of Chicago for 45 years. We voted Democrat for the [Richard] Daleys a lot. I voted Republican sometimes.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Nationals GM Responds to Outrage Over White House Visit: 'The Office of the President Is Something That We Respect'
Buttigieg Surges to Surprising Lead in New Iowa Poll as Bloomberg Is Dead on Arrival
Hillary Clinton on Potential 2020 Run: 'Not in My Plans,' but 'Never Say Never'
Hillary Clinton Dodges 2020 Question with Bizarre Joke About 'Running'
Kamala Harris Wants To Keep Kids at School Until 6 Each Night
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×