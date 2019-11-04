SECTIONS
Nationals Star Steps to White House Podium and Whips Out MAGA Hat: 'I Love You All'

By Bradley Evans
Published November 4, 2019 at 2:21pm
During the Washington Nationals’ visit to the White House on Monday in celebration of the team’s World Series win, catcher Kurt Suzuki whipped out a “Make America Great Again” hat on his way to the podium.

President Donald Trump had been talking about the Nationals’ Sept. 3 walk-off, come-from-behind victory over the New York Mets.

Down six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Nats rallied against a trio of Mets pitchers to score seven runs on seven hits.

Suzuki, the team’s veteran catcher, dealt the final blow with a walk-off three-run home run.

Mentioning Suzuki’s heroics, the president asked for the World Series champ to step forward.

“Where’s Kurt? Where is he?” Trump said.

“Come here, say a couple words, come on,” he said.

As Suzuki approached the podium, he donned a MAGA hat, raising his arms in a gesture to the crowd.

The move inspired a spirited response from the president, who threw up hands as if in disbelief and hugged Suzuki from behind.

“I love you all. I love you all. Thank you,” Suzuki said into the microphone.

The athlete then stepped away from the podium before shaking the president’s hand.

Trump expressed his surprise after he walked back to the mic.

“What a job he did. I didn’t know that was going to happen,” he said.

Not every Nats player had such an enthusiastic response to the president’s White House invitation.

Pitcher Sean Doolittle made waves Friday when he told The Washington Post that he would not be visiting the White House with his team.

“I just can’t do it,” Doolittle said, citing the fact that his wife’s parents are lesbians.

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in the decisive Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Suzuki, a 13-year MLB veteran from Hawaii, hit a home run in Washington’s 12-3 victory in Game 2.

Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
