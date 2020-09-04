SECTIONS
Nation's Largest Police Union Makes Announcement About Trump

By Erin Coates
Published September 4, 2020 at 11:01am
The National Fraternal Order of Police announced Friday morning it “unanimously” voted to endorse President Donald Trump for re-election.

“On behalf of the 355,000 members of the Fraternal Order of Police, we are proud to unanimously endorse @realDonaldTrump for President of the United States,” the police union tweeted.

According to its website, the Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers.

“Public safety will undoubtedly be a main focus for voters in this year’s election,” National President Patrick Yoes said in a news release.

“President Trump has shown time after time that he supports our law enforcement officers and understands the issues our members face every day.”

He added, “The FOP is proud to endorse a candidate who calls for law and order across our nation.”

To make their endorsement decision, the FOP considered both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s records.

Both campaigns answered a questionnaire from the FOP, which the organization distributed to members for consideration in July.

“During his first four years, President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” Yoes said.

“Our members know that he listens to the concerns of our brothers and sisters in uniform and is able to make tough decisions on the issues most important to law enforcement. President Trump is committed to keeping our communities and families safe.”

The police union also endorsed Trump in 2016 and said former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton snubbed them that year because she didn’t seek their endorsement, The Hill reported.

The group didn’t endorse a candidate in 2012 but backed the late Sen. John McCain in 2008 and President George W. Bush in 2004 and 2000.

It endorsed President Bill Clinton in 1996.

The FOP joins the Police Officers Association of Michigan and Florida Police Benevolent Association in their endorsements of Trump.

“Unlike most elections, where political opponents share many opinions and goals, this presidential election presents two very different candidates,” Police Officers Association of Michigan president James Tignanelli wrote in its July endorsement.

“President Trump never fails to recognize our homeland’s security personnel at home and abroad,” the endorsement announcement said. “Our officers are under attack and are being told to ‘stand down.’ At a time when civic leaders are choosing to tolerate televised felonies because a group of people is ‘offended,’ we need real leadership.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
