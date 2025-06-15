Nation's Largest Protestant Denomination Proudly Calls for End to Gay Marriage

The Southern Baptist Convention voted at its annual meeting in Dallas on Tuesday to end legalized so-called same-sex marriage in America.

More than 10,000 church delegates gathered for the event, in which they overwhelmingly voted their support in overturning Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling claiming that so-called same-sex marriage is a fundamental right, The New York Times reported.

Each year, Southern Baptists gather to discuss and debate proposals submitted by Baptist churches across the country.

At this year’s two-day meeting, which kicked off at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, attendees voted for the first time on a resolution to legally end gay marriage.

“Legal rulings like Obergefell v. Hodges and policies that deny the biological reality of male and female are legal fictions, undermine the truth of God’s design, and lead to social confusion and injustice,” the resolution read.

It also called “for laws that affirm marriage between one man and one woman.”

Resolutions Committee Chairman Andrew Walker recognized the long road ahead.

“There is very little desire, even on the conservative side, I think, to go to bat for marriage in this particular culture,” Walker said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“And I want to stress to the press — while we are making a policy and legal statement, I’m clear-eyed about the difficulties and the headwinds in this resolution.”

Walker emphasized, however, that this was a long-term battle, and that “Southern Baptists are not going anywhere on this issue.”

The resolution also called for defunding Planned Parenthood, condemned transgender ideology, and advocated for parents’ rights in education and healthcare.

In total, the Southern Baptist Convention voted on eight resolutions on the floor during its annual meeting.

The other resolutions called for banning pornography, increasing legislation on sports betting, banning chemical abortion pills, and recognizing the importance of international religious freedom.

“We encourage our Southern Baptist Convention leaders, entities, and pastors to continue to educate our churches on the deceptive sin of gambling through biblical instruction and practical resources while providing compassionate support and counseling to those struggling with gambling addiction and its consequences,” the resolution read.

