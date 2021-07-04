Critical race theory is coming to a classroom near you, if the nation’s largest teachers union has its way.

The National Education Association, which represents more than two million teachers, voted Saturday night to make critical race theory a part of special studies classes, disregarding states and communities that have already taken a stand against it, according to Fox News.

The resolution says that teachers will: “Publicly (through existing media) convey its support for the accurate and honest teaching of social studies topics, including truthful and age-appropriate accountings of unpleasant aspects of American history, such as slavery, and the oppression and discrimination of Indigenous, Black, Brown, and other peoples of color, as well as the continued impact this history has on our current society.”

“The Association will further convey that in teaching these topics, it is reasonable and appropriate for curriculum to be informed by academic frameworks for understanding and interpreting the impact of the past on current society, including critical race theory,” the resolution said.

The union has also approved funding for "increasing the implementation" of CRT in K-12 curricula and for attacking conservative groups who oppose CRT indoctrination.

Critical race theory teaches not only that the U.S. was founded upon “systemic racism” but also that modern-day American social structures and institutions are inherently racist and must be torn down. The theory views members of society through the lens of the oppressed vs. the oppressor, with the “oppressed” population being made up of “disadvantaged” minorities and the “oppressors” being “privileged” white people.

“The NEA has to take that explicit stance, because then that protects those of us who are doing the real work in the field,” said Kumar Rashad, an NEA delegate from Louisville, Kentucky, according to Education Week.

“I want to know that my union has my back when I’m doing nothing but spreading the truth, which is empowering a group of people to be independent—which is our ultimate goal of education,” he said.

The resolution all calls for an “in-depth study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society.”

It adds that the NEA’s members “oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.”

The 1619 Project is a curriculum created by The New York Times and claims that the true story of American history begins with the arrival of slaves in Virginia in 1619, and that slavery has been the major issue of the country ever since.

Many have drawn a line in the sand to ban critical race theory from schools.

“When we take back Congress Republicans must DEFUND immediately Critical Race Theory.”

"When we take back Congress Republicans must DEFUND immediately Critical Race Theory." – President Trump

Critical Race Theory is a hateful cancer that the left wants to use to infect our children. We won't let them. — Rep. Madison Cawthorn

The federal government should not be funding nor participating in the indoctrination of #CriticalRaceTheory. — Senator Ted Cruz

The NEA resolution further states that teachers will “[j]oin with Black Lives Matter at School and the Zinn Education Project to call for a rally this year on October 14—George Floyd’s birthday—as a national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression. Followed by one day of action that recognize and honor lives taken such as Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, and others.”

The NEA had earlier agreed to compile a list of anyone attacking critical race theory, according to Fox News. It specifically targeted the Heritage Foundation as among its enemies.

“Woke teachers unions have been put on notice that Americans will not stand for their racist CRT ideology,” Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said, according to The Federalist.

“Now those same unions are funding a coordinated misinformation campaign to retaliate against Heritage Action and the Heritage Foundation for our defense of American students, parents, and teachers. But the American people will not be deterred, and their smear campaign will ultimately fail,” she said.

