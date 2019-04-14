SECTIONS
US News WJ Wire
Print

Nation’s Only All-Male Historically Black College Adopting New Transgender Policy

×
By Evie Fordham
Published April 14, 2019 at 5:25am
Modified April 14, 2019 at 11:21am
Print

The nation’s only all-male historically black college announced a new transgender policy after its board of trustees approved it on Saturday.

Morehouse College in Atlanta will begin accepting transgender men next year, college leaders told The Associated Press.

“I think Morehouse having the courage to speak to issues of masculinity in today’s environment is important,” Morehouse College President David Thomas told The AP. “For 152 years, the world has, in some way, seen Morehouse as the West Point of black male development.”

Transgender men, meaning they have transitioned from female to male, can enroll at the college starting in 2020.

Even so, just how progressive the college’s policy will be has been called into question on Twitter.

TRENDING: More Than 2 Dozen Possible Graves Discovered at Infamous Florida School

Students who were born male and now identify as female will not be allowed to.

Morehouse “will continue to use masculine pronouns” and “the language of brotherhood,” according to the new policy as cited by The AP.

Do you think Morehouse College is doing the right thing?

The college will not guarantee a degree to students who transition from male to female while enrolled, however.

Morehouse alumni include Martin Luther King Jr., film director Spike Lee and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson, reported The AP.

The college now joins more than 1,000 other U.S. schools and universities that have approved a transgender policy.

Morehouse is in a distinct, small club of U.S. all-male colleges. The only other all-male ones are Hampden-Sydney College in Prince Edward County, Virginia, and Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Announcement of the policy comes just days after two House Republicans joined nearly every House Democrat in sponsoring a bill that would allow male athletes who identify as transgender to compete in women’s athletics.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







2020 Hopeful Wants To ‘Attack Climate Change’ To Solve Immigration Crisis
Stranger Charged with Attempted Homicide: Threw 5-Year-Old Boy Off 3rd-Floor Balcony
Mark Meadows: Referrals Incoming from DOJ Watchdog’s Report
Nation’s Only All-Male Historically Black College Adopting New Transgender Policy
Illegal Alien Sentenced to Prison for Running Elaborate Criminal Sex Operation in D.C.
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×