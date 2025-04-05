Nationwide Boycott of Walmart Planned for April 7

Walmart is facing a boycott starting on Monday, April 7, over purported corporate greed, a move that also comes after it halted many diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The company decided late last year that it would discontinue racial equity training, stop funding its racial equity center, and cease participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

A group called People’s Union USA is calling for a one-week boycott on Walmart.

The tactics will be similar to the boycotts which highlighted Target over similar moves to roll back DEI, but the one over Walmart is actually about corporate greed and corruption, according to a Friday report from Supermarket News.

“No matter what side of the political fence you stand on, you should be able to agree that corporate greed and political corruption are choking this country,” People’s Union USA said, per the outlet.

“If you need something, look locally; if you can’t find it locally, wait. We are cutting the cord.”

But Walmart may be more resilient to the boycott than Target, according to Supermarket News.

Citing data from Numerator, Walmart has not felt much impact from households after pivoting its position on diversity programs.

Among white, black, Hispanic, and Asian consumers, traffic has only declined modestly among Asians, with a 2.6 percent drop in the category.

A previous boycott on Feb. 28 was aimed at multiple stores that have nixed DEI.

Target saw a 9 percent decline in web traffic on that day, while Walmart saw a 5 percent drop and Amazon witnessed a 2 percent drop.

But Costco, which has broken from other retailers by doubling down on diversity programs, saw a 22 percent increase in traffic on Feb. 28.

People’s Union USA has several more protests scheduled for the next few months, according to a post from the organization on Instagram.

The group’s “economic blackout tour” is coming again for Walmart between May 20 and May 26.

There is another general economic blackout scheduled for April 18, followed by a General Mills boycott between April 21 and April 28.

Companies like Amazon and McDonald’s will also see boycotts this spring and summer.

People’s Union USA is not the only left-wing group planning boycotts as Democrats seek to resist the agenda of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Al Sharpton, the founder of the National Action Network, called on PepsiCo to meet with him in the next three weeks about restoring the company’s DEI programs, or else face a possible boycott, according to a report from the Associated Press.

