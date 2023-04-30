Parler Share
The above stock image is of a woman weighing flour for bread making.
The above stock image is of a woman weighing flour for bread making. (Lucy Lambiex / Getty Images)

Nationwide Flour Recall Issued - Check Your Pantry Now

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2023 at 12:58pm
General Mills is recalling bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of Salmonella Infantisis.

The bacteria was found during an inspection of 5-pound bags of the flour, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to USA Today, neither the FDA nor the company would disclose if the recall is linked to a Salmonella Infantisis outbreak across 11 states.

The recall covers Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5-pound flour bags with a UPC code of 000-16000-19610 and a “better if used by date” of either March 27 or March 28, 2024, according to the FDA.

The recall also covers Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10-pound flour bags with a UPC of 000-16000-19580 and the same better if used by dates.

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the 2-pound bag size with a UPC of 000-16000-10710 and the same better if used by dates is also covered.

General Mills is advising customers who have the flour to discard it.

Anyone who has disposed of the flour can call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103, according to the company.

According to the website Food Safety News, the multi-state Salmonella Infantisis outbreak has been linked to flour.

The site said that through March 30, at least 12 people in 11 states were sickened, with three requiring hospitalization. Illnesses took place from early December through mid-February.

The states where the outbreak has been documented include Oregon, California, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia and New York.

The site said the FDA has not announced which brand of flour is linked to the outbreak, it has begun inspection of a location the FDA did not name.

The FDA repeated its warning that it can be unsafe to eat raw products made with flour.

The FDA added that Salmonella Infantisis is killed in the cooking process.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




