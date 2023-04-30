General Mills is recalling bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of Salmonella Infantisis.

The bacteria was found during an inspection of 5-pound bags of the flour, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to USA Today, neither the FDA nor the company would disclose if the recall is linked to a Salmonella Infantisis outbreak across 11 states.

General Mills recalls select Gold Medal flour for possible salmonella contamination https://t.co/aWvNhF4qBw — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 29, 2023

The recall covers Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5-pound flour bags with a UPC code of 000-16000-19610 and a “better if used by date” of either March 27 or March 28, 2024, according to the FDA.

The recall also covers Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10-pound flour bags with a UPC of 000-16000-19580 and the same better if used by dates.

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the 2-pound bag size with a UPC of 000-16000-10710 and the same better if used by dates is also covered.

5) Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: pic.twitter.com/ylQ78R4upl — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 21, 2021

General Mills is advising customers who have the flour to discard it.

Anyone who has disposed of the flour can call General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103, according to the company.

According to the website Food Safety News, the multi-state Salmonella Infantisis outbreak has been linked to flour.

The site said that through March 30, at least 12 people in 11 states were sickened, with three requiring hospitalization. Illnesses took place from early December through mid-February.

The states where the outbreak has been documented include Oregon, California, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia and New York.

A national salmonella outbreak linked to flour that sickened 12 people in 11 states has been under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration https://t.co/wsiUlM14Fe — Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) April 30, 2023

The site said the FDA has not announced which brand of flour is linked to the outbreak, it has begun inspection of a location the FDA did not name.

The FDA repeated its warning that it can be unsafe to eat raw products made with flour.

The FDA added that Salmonella Infantisis is killed in the cooking process.

