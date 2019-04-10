SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Nationwide Poll: Fox News Only Major News Outlet Not Leaning Left

Fox News headquarters in New York City are pictured in a March 2018 file photo.Leonard Zhukovsky / ShutterstockFox News headquarters in New York City are pictured in a March 2018 file photo. A Morning Consult/The Hollywood Reporter poll found Americans consider Fox News to be the only major news network that is not "more liberal." (Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published April 10, 2019 at 8:16am
Print

A new poll shows that Americans realize how far from the middle the mainstream news media has drifted.

The poll was taken by Morning Consult and The Hollywood Reporter. The survey of registered voters let respondents rate the media in terms of being “more liberal,” neutral, or “more conservative.”

ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and NBC all were ranked “more liberal.”

Fox News, however, was rated as “more conservative.”

A Morning Consult executive said President Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on the media are shaping public perceptions, particularly among Trump’s core followers, according to The Hill.

TRENDING: Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

Trump continued his attacks with a Tuesday tweet.

“The Mainstream Media has never been more inaccurate or corrupt than it is today. It only seems to get worse. So much Fake News!” Trump tweeted.

Do you trust any branch of the mainstream media?

The poll found that among Republicans, trust in The New York Times and CNN has eroded rapidly. The credibility of those outlets has dropped roughly 20 points among Republicans since 2016, the poll found.

“President Trump’s relentless rhetoric on the mainstream media has helped shape how those mediums are viewed among his base,” Tyler Sinclair, a vice president at Morning Consult, said, according to The Hill.

Sinclair said the political position of viewers tends to determine which sources they see as credible.

“Outside of their local news, Republicans find Fox News the most credible out of all mainstream media outlets and CNN the least credible. In contrast, Democrats are most likely to find Fox News least credible and CNN and the three major networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) most credible,” Sinclair said.

CNN and Fox News were in a virtual tie for credibility, with 53 percent saying CNN was credible with 52 percent saying that of Fox News.

RELATED: 2020 Democrats Flock To Win Al Sharpton’s Approval

The poll found that the most credible news sources were ABC and CBS, each tied at 63 percent. The Wall Street Journal placed third at 61 percent, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Among print news sources, The New York Times was rated credible by 53 percent of respondents, but The Washington Post was only rated credible by 49 percent of respondents.

However, viewers also seem to know they are getting a lot of opinion with their cable news. Only 19 percent of respondents said there were more facts than opinions on cable news. Forty-eight percent said it was the other way around.

The poll, which was conducted March 28 through April 2, has a margin of error of two percentage points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Nationwide Poll: Fox News Only Major News Outlet Not Leaning Left
Ocasio-Cortez Claims Climate Change Is ‘Fueling’ Global Migrant Crisis
Texas Gun Company Sues United States over Reported $20 Million Loss from Bump Stock Ban
Eric Swalwell Announces 2020 Run on ‘Colbert,’ Turns Focus to Gun Control
Fed-Up Workers Quit Transgender Clinic, Expert Claims ‘Experiments on Children’ Occur
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×