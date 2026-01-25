NATO Leader Hits Back at Europe During Summit: 'I'm Defending Donald Trump'

As much of Europe pushes back against President Donald Trump’s bid to acquire Greenland, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is taking a markedly different stance, telling Europe that it should “be happy” Trump is in charge.

Speaking Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rutte credited Trump with forcing major European powers — including France, Italy, and Spain — to finally step up their defense commitments. Without Trump’s pressure, Rutte said, these countries would never have agreed to spend 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense.

“I’m not popular with you now because I’m defending Donald Trump, but I really believe you can be happy that he is there because he has forced us in Europe to step up, to face the consequences that we have to take care of more of our own defense,” Rutte said at a panel discussion titled “Can Europe defend itself?” at the World Economic Forum, according to Politico.

Rutte’s remarks contrast sharply with the criticism Trump has faced from other European leaders over Greenland.

Since early January, the president has renewed his push to acquire the semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. On Saturday, Trump escalated tensions further, announcing sweeping tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Finland. Under his plan, a 10 percent tariff takes effect Feb. 1, rising to 25 percent on June 1, and remaining in place until what Trump described as the “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” is finalized.

European officials, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, have voiced strong opposition, warning of potential fallout for NATO. Frederiksen has warned that a U.S. takeover could spell the end of the alliance and did not rule out military action to defend Greenland.

Trump, who had previously left open the possibility of military action, said the U.S. would not use force to acquire the Arctic territory during his address in Davos.

Rutte pointed to what he described as Trump’s positive influence on NATO.

“No way, without Donald Trump this would never have happened. They’re all on 2 percent now,” Rutte said. “I’m absolutely convinced without Donald Trump you would not have taken those decisions and they are crucial, particularly for the European and the Canadian side of NATO to really grow up in the post-Cold War world.”

Last summer, NATO members agreed to raise their defense spending from 2 percent of GDP to 5 percent by 2035 after pressure from Trump, who has long criticized NATO members for failing to meet their obligations while the U.S. continues to shoulder billions in European defense costs.

“The Americans still have over 80,000 soldiers in Europe… including in Poland and Germany and so they are still heavily invested in European defense. And yes, they have to pivot more towards Asia. So it is only logical for them to expect us, Europe, to step up over time,” Rutte said.

Asked previously if NATO was facing a crisis due to Trump’s push for Greenland, Rutte rejected the idea, saying, “I think we are really working in the right direction.”

