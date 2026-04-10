On Nato, It's Time to Take the Maverick from 'Top Gun' Approach: 'Don't Think, Just Do'

As Argentina threatened the Falklands in 1982, Sir Henry Leach, chief of the naval staff, told Prime Minister Thatcher, “I can put together a task force of destroyers, frigates, landing craft and support vessels.

It will be led by the aircraft carriers HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible. It can be ready to leave in 48 hours.”And so it was, followed by the Argentinians suffering a sound thumping.

When Iranian missiles threatened the Brits’ Cyprus base recently, the mighty British Navy struggled to send a single destroyer.

England’s martial decrepitude is the European norm. With one exception, America’s biggest NATO “allies” are all military midgets. Germany? Nichts. Spain? Nada, amigo. Italy? Grazzi, ma passo.

France alone often punches a tad above its weight, which is small comfort as in its dealings with America, France can be relied upon to be unreliable, resolute in irresolution, firm in its passivity.

President Donald Trump indicates he’s seriously thinking about pulling out of NATO. Some Republicans disagree. Some argue, credibly, Trump lacks the legal authority to leave NATO.

But he can order the U.S. military to end all contact with NATO. He can pull U.S. troops out of NATO countries. He can effectively kill NATO even while technically remaining in NATO.

Why leave NATO? Ignore the years of NATO members backsliding on defense spending. Consider the treatment America recently received from its alleged allies beyond refusing to get involved in their own defense.

“We don’t authorize either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles proclaimed.

Italy refused the use by U.S. bombers of Sicily’s strategic Naval Air Station Sigonella.

True to form, France refused to allow planes loaded with supplies for the Iran conflict to transit its airspace.

The U.K. initially refused to allow the use of English airbases, but then Prime Minister Starmer elicited guffaws saying the United States could use the bases for “defensive” missions.

As expected, Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, creating inconveniences for America and huge problems for the rest of the world.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

And some might consider it – had they the military capacity to do so – and only once the shooting stops. Can’t risk warships where there’s a war going on now, can we?

Iran recently obliged Trump by proving their missiles have longer “legs” than the “talk-talk” caucus claimed. Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the U.S. Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean.

The missiles failed to reach their targets, yet the Iranians succeeded brilliantly. They succeeded in telling Europe none of your capitals is safe. Yet Europe dithers still.

Europe can acknowledge Trump was right, that Iran intends to use ballistic missiles to threaten first the region, then Europe, then the world. Or Europe can pretend it didn’t happen. Any bets on which way the Europeans go?

Trump’s Iran war may not succeed. The final judgement rests on the final outcome. America’s military has performed magnificently, but war remains an extension of politics. The political victory must await future events.

If the regime eventually falls as the Iranian people rise up, then Trump’s war will be vindicated, the Middle East will take a huge step toward enduring peace, and the United States can finally bear down on the graver threat: China.

But if the regime survives to someday threaten the world with nuclear warheads on long-range missiles, then the war’s rationale will be disputable, at best. As General Douglas MacArthur said in 1951, “In war, there is no substitute for victory.”

Allies sitting this one out returns us to the original question – why NATO? To be sure, American security would benefit from a strong NATO. But a strong NATO requires militarily and politically strong allies. Instead, America faces a continent of gnats and a gadfly.

NATO’s defenders emphasize the alliance’s great success in defeating the Soviet Union. All true. All dust-gathering history.

One reason to shade NATO rises above all others. When its enemies see America passively accept derision and ridicule from feckless allies, America’s enemies see weakness. Facing the likes of China, the surest path to deadly conflict is to show weakness. That’s just a fact. A very dangerous fact. On net, NATO is a security liability.

Trump shouldn’t consider leaving NATO. He should do it. Cut the cord.

Dispel the illusion woven by those wed to the comfortable status quo, just as he did with Venezuela. Trump should just wave and quote the Terminator. “Hasta la vista, baby.”

J.D. Foster is the former chief economist at the Office of Management and Budget and former chief economist and senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He now resides in relative freedom in the hills of Idaho.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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