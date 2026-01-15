Naturalized Somalis Who Thought They Couldn't Be Deported for Fraud Just Got Devastating News from Sen. Blackburn

Hey, you know those Somali immigrants who just stole a few billion dollars from taxpayers up in Minnesota? They’re not going anywhere.

Well, OK, maybe prison — but likely for sentences that make slaps on the wrist look painful by comparison. And then they’ll be back in the Minneapolis area, likely with the same contacts in the grift community that they had before and with the same rights as any other convict.

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other Republicans want to change that.

Blackburn wonders “why would anybody be pro-fraud?”

Apparently, Sen. Blackburn isn’t a fan of bipartisanship, because she hasn’t met members of the other party — who are busy calling it “unconstitutional” and “illegal.”

Last week, Blackburn and three other GOP senators — Ted Budd of North Carolina, John Cornyn of Texas, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas — introduced the Fraud Accountability Act. This would, according to a news release, “explicitly add fraud as a deportable offense under the Immigration and Nationality Act” and “also make clear that any person who commits a deportable offense, now explicitly including fraud, would be subject to denaturalization.”

“Anyone who comes to the United States and steals from American taxpayers by committing fraud should be deported,” Blackburn said in the Jan. 8 release.

“The fraud schemes we have seen in Minnesota and across the country are a betrayal of hardworking American taxpayers, and individuals like the Somali scammers in Minnesota should be subject to both deportation and denaturalization for these crimes. The Fraud Accountability Act would hold these criminals accountable for robbing American taxpayers.”

And that is very bad news for Minnesota’s Somali grifters.

Part of the issue is that many of the Somalis involved in the multi-billion dollar fraud scheme in Minneapolis are naturalized U.S. citizens, having arrived here after Temporary Protected Status was granted in 1991 (and renewed numerous times since) due to the civil war there.

Thanks to the narrowness of 8 U.S. Code § 1451, which deals with the denaturalization issue, there are very few things that can get your U.S. citizenship stripped after naturalization. Most of them were meant to address enemies of the people, particularly during the days of the Soviet Union.

Fraud on the application, too, is reason for denaturalization — but not fraud committed afterwards, or a litany of other more serious crimes. This includes murdering someone. Sure, you may spend life in prison, but if you get released, you won’t be going back from whence you came.

Speaking to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Blackburn said this needs to change.

“Providing this avenue so that these individuals who would come here and defraud the taxpayer are going to be removed from the country, and do it in a more efficient and expedited way,” she said.

When asked if she expected any Democrats to support this: “I would be honored to have them support it. And I think they should support it. When you look at — I mean, why would anybody be pro-fraud?”

Enter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who offered the best explanation of how the Democrats plan to attack this bill: Enforcing immigration law makes you the Gestapo, so why deal seriously with issues when we can wave the bloody flag regarding Renee Good?

NEW: Senator @MarshaBlackburn (R-TN) has introduced a bill w/ six Senate GOP co-sponsors that would change U.S. law to allow any naturalized American to have their citizenship stripped away if they’ve been convicted of any type of felony fraud going back to September of 1996 and… pic.twitter.com/mwoHt2xoIf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 14, 2026

“I think so long as the Republican Party and the Trump administration is using ICE to attack American citizens and shoot mothers in the face, I’m not willing to have a conversation with them about any other bad faith attempts to terrorize U.S. citizens,” AOC said.

Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz was also dismissive.

“Who the hell knows?” he said. “These guys wanted to denaturalize a new mayor of New York City, so don’t put any credibility in what they’re saying about denaturalization.”

This was, by the way, because Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles charged in June that now-New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani allegedly did one of the few things that can lead to your denaturalization, “willful misrepresentation or concealment of material support for terrorism.”

Republicans also decided that this wasn’t worth pursuing — beyond a few who wanted camera time, alas — so it’s not as if this is a widespread argument or anything. But why let facts get in your way? Democrats who did that wouldn’t have a career, or would at least be in deep trouble with the people who run their own party.

And that’s the great part: Watching Democrats vote in favor of fraudsters is going to be absolutely amazing. Which is precisely what they’ll do, almost 100 percent of them. So, no, I can’t imagine the Somali fraudsters being stripped of their citizenship — yet. You know what I can imagine, though? The midterm attack ads.

And, if they’re anything like what they look like in my mind’s eye, they will be glorious.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.