Navy Corpsman Charged with Murder

A Navy hospital corpsman was charged Monday with allegedly stabbing and killing a man near the Washington National Cathedral.

Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Collin J. Potter was charged with first-degree murder Monday, according to a statement from the U.S. Marine Corps Training Command, NBC Washington reported Tuesday.

Potter, 26, is allegedly responsible for the murder of 36-year-old Vongell Lugo, according to D.C. police who arrested and charged Potter Sunday for the crime, NBC reported. The Marines confirmed the charge.

The alleged crime took place in an apartment building near Washington, D.C.’s National Cathedral, the official cathedral for the Episcopal Church.

Authorities found Lugo lying in his apartment at 2844 Wisconsin Ave with numerous stab wounds early Sunday morning, according to NBC.

Police “found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department, the Navy Times reported Monday. Authorities declared Lugo dead at roughly 4:15 a.m. Sunday, NBC reported.

Potter enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 9, 2010, according to the Times.

He worked as a medic at the basic school for training command at Quantico, Virginia’s military base, according to NBC.

