Navy Ends Search for Sailor Lost at Sea, 19-Year-Old Airman Identified

The Navy had ended a search for a sailor whom Navy officials said was reported missing on Monday.

The missing sailor was identified as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV, according to a Navy news release. Social media reports listed his age as 19.

Lynch served on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier.

The Navy statement said search and rescue efforts went on for 45 hours, but failed to find Lynch.

About 2,200 square miles of the Timor Sea was searched by the Navy, with assistance from Australian Defense and Australian Border Forces.

The search began on Monday, according to a Navy news release.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our shipmate, Airman Rivera Lynch,” Capt. Tim Waits, the commander of the USS George Washington, said in the release announcing the end of the search.

“I am sincerely grateful for the support and coordination from all units who assisted in the search effort, including our partners from the Australian Defense Force and Border Force.”

The Navy said U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 77, HSM 51, the cruiser USS Robert Smalls, the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup, Carrier Air Wing 5 aircraft, two P-8 Poseidon aircraft, and Australian units searched for Lynch.

Lynch enlisted in June 2024.

He began his tour of duty with the George Washington in January.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Airman Rivera Lynch’s family, friends, and shipmates during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 5.

“The courage and dedication shown by all personnel involved in this operation exemplifies the professionalism and commitment that defines our Navy,” he said.

The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is in the Timor Sea as part of a multi-nation exercise called Talisman Sabre 25, according to USNI.

The exercise was the first deployment of the Carrier Strike Group since it returned from Japan in November.

