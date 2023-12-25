Share
Commentary
Sports

Navy Family Gathers at Basketball Game to Hear Video Message from Deployed Dad - Then a Uniformed Man Charges the Court

 By Allison Anton  December 25, 2023 at 10:30am
Share

What began as a bittersweet tribute turned into a wholly unexpected moment of joy for one military family.

It began as an ordinary basketball game in Knoxville, Tennessee.

On the evening of Dec. 9, the family of Navy Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith was in the stands to cheer on the University of Tennessee Volunteers, taking in the game and, presumably, missing their father after 10 long months of deployment, Outkick reported.

But during one commercial break, the family was spotlighted and asked to watch a video of the father and husband, who was stationed in Guantanamo Bay.

Then, their bittersweet longing turned into pure and unexpected joy, according to WBIR-TV.

Trending:
CBS Reporter Predicts 'Black Swan' Event in 2024: 'Fertile Ground for Our Adversaries'

As they stood on the court watching the video, a uniformed man marched onto the court, charging towards them.

To the utter amazement of the six children, it was none other than Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith himself.

Captured in a video shared by Tennessee Basketball to X, formerly Twitter, the joy of the family seeing their loved one after 10 long months of deployment is palpable.

Do you have family in the military?

Their jaws dropped. They screamed and wept with joy. They all pounced on him for a long-awaited group hug.

This heartwarming video is a perfect encapsulation of joy and love, and a good reminder for us right before the holidays.

In times of war, as in Ukraine and Israel right now, or even peace, as in the U.S. right now (at least for the moment), it’s easy to forget, amidst all the debates of the ethics of going to war, the sacrifices of our armed forces,.

Even during times of peace, the men and women of our armed forces must make decisions and, in the course of following orders and serving our country, shoulder burdens that most of us would find unthinkable.

Related:
US Navy to Begin Allowing Recruits Use of Personal Cellphones in Basic Training

Our men and women who serve in our armed forces make enormous sacrifices, leaving behind their spouses and families to dedicate their lives to protecting our rights and freedoms.

And military families bear their own share of sacrifice and suffering as they move all around the country or wait for months or even years at a stretch for their loved one to return home.

As this heartwarming video reminds us, the men and women of our armed forces do incredible work while making enormous sacrifices.

This Christmas, let’s remember those families who help shoulder these burdens to protect our country and extend to them our heartfelt gratitude.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing.

 

It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch.

 

Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules.

 

Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust.

 

Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites.

 

Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted.

 

If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well.

 

We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up.

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Allison Anton
Allison Anton dabbles in fiction, as well as commenting on depressing modern trends and media. She calls the metro Atlanta area home, and when she’s not writing, she’s creating a loving home for her amazing husband.




Alleged Serial Killer Lured Victims Into the Woods with Promise of Riches - Don't Fall for This One
Hunting Influencer Hit with Poaching Allegations and 19 Charges: 'We're Kinda Lost for Words'
Woman Takes Wedding Dress Picture in Front of Mirrors, Comes to Horrifying Realization When She Looks at the Photo
Navy Family Gathers at Basketball Game to Hear Video Message from Deployed Dad - Then a Uniformed Man Charges the Court
Town Thought Trailer Park Caretaker Was Just Another Old Man on a Lawnmower, When They Read His Will the Shocking Truth Became Clear
See more...

Conversation