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Blue Angel fighter jets fly over the George Washington Bridge on July 4, 2026, in New York City.
Blue Angel fighter jets fly over the George Washington Bridge on July 4, 2026, in New York City. (Jeremy Weine / Getty Images)

Navy Launches Investigation After Low Airshow Flyover Causes Chaos on the Ground

 By Joe Saunders  July 16, 2026 at 9:14am
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A Blue Angels audience in Florida’s Panhandle got more than it bargained for Wednesday when a fighter jet gave new meaning to the word “flyover.”

Passing with a thunderous roar just feet over the beach where a crowd had gathered to watch the storied Navy precision flying team, the jet sent “sand, hats, tents and chairs flying as people were surprised by what they just witnessed,” WEAR-TV in Pensacola reported.

While many in the crowd were thrilled with the surprise, the Navy might not be so happy.

“It was so big we thought it was Fat Albert,” one woman told the outlet. “It was huge because it was so close. All of our tents got knocked down… It was worth it. It was awesome.”

“It was thrilling,” another woman said. “I thought it was gonna be, you just watch a plane fly. But it was cool.”

Have you ever been to an air show?

According to Stars and Stripes, the event was part of the Blue Angels practice for participating in this weekend’s Pensacola Beach Air Show.

The article noted that the Federal Aviation Administration requires “fixed-wing aircraft to remain at least 500 feet above the surface in uncongested areas and at least 500 feet from any person, vessel, vehicle or structure over open water or sparsely populated areas.”

The jet in question doesn’t look anywhere near 500 feet above the crowd.

And for one woman, that made the experience a combination of “amazing” and frightening.

“I’ve been coming for 10 years and I’ve never seen a pass like that in my life,” she told WEAR. “I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing.”

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Most social media commenters seemed to agree — with the “amazing” part.


This view from a different angle shows just how close the jet was:

And, of course, there was the inevitable “Top Gun” reference.

The Navy is not so happy.

In a statement, the Blue Angels announced the squadron is conducting a “review” of the incident.

“The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority,” a statement said, according to WEAR.

“Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards.”

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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