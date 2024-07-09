Navy Punishes Sailor Over Incident Concerning Joe Biden's Medical Records
A sailor in the U.S. Navy has been punished for trying to access the medical records of President Joe Biden, according to new reports.
The unnamed junior enlisted sailor, assigned to the hospital corps at Virginia’s Fort Belvoir, made three search attempts for “Joseph Biden” on the military database on Feb. 23, but all three tries were unsuccessful, CBS News reported Tuesday.
“[H]e did not pull up the right Joe Biden,” a U.S. official told the news network.
A co-worker reported the security breach, which triggered an investigation that concluded in April.
According to a statement provided to Newsweek by Tim Hawkins, a U.S. Navy Commander, the sailor apparently was just being nosy.
“A Sailor assigned to NMRTC Fort Belvoir searched the name ‘Joseph Biden’ in MHS Genesis, the Military Health System’s electronic health record, out of curiosity,” the statement said, according to Newsweek.
“A co-worker reported the Sailor’s breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) opened an investigation, which concluded on April 24, 2024.
“The record the Sailor accessed was not the electronic record of the President of the United States. The MHS Genesis system is a secure health system and at no time was the President’s personal information compromised.”
The service member “was administratively disciplined” over the incident but continues to serve in the Navy, CBS reported.
“The president was informed about the sailor’s attempts to access his medical records within hours of White House staff being notified about the attempted breach by the Defense Department,” a White House official informed CBS News.
Two days after the investigation began, on Feb. 28, Biden underwent a physical described as routine and unrelated to the incident or the subsequent investigation.
“The White House official said the physical was ‘previously planned and was not impacted by this incident,'” ABC News reported.
The revelation comes as lawmakers and members of the liberal media have begun calling Biden’s physical and mental fitness into question.
Those calls have increased since Biden’s June 27 presidential debate against presumed GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump. Even liberal media sources deemed the president’s performance disastrous.
A neurologist who was described as a lifelong Democrat told NBC News on Monday that Biden exhibits all the classic symptoms of having Parkinson’s disease.
Some of the most powerful news outlets in the country have called for Biden to drop out of the race, including The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.
