Navy Sailor Makes Ultimate Sacrifice Saving Children from Dangerous Hawaiian Surf

A U.S. Navy sailor died last week after entering rough waters off Waiapua’a Bay to rescue two children struggling in the high surf.

Authorities said the incident happened Saturday, Nov. 22, at around 3:00 p.m. near Shenanigans Bar and Restaurant.

First responders were dispatched after reports came in of a swimmer in distress, KITV reported.

The swimmer, later identified as Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeffrey Diaz, 47, had gone into the water to save two children caught in dangerous conditions.

Officials said the children made it back to shore safely.

Diaz tragically began struggling to return.

Emergency personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau eventually reached him in the water and brought him to shore.

Crews immediately began lifesaving efforts.

Diaz was transported to Kaua’i Veterans Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

REST IN PEACE: Navy sailor Jeffrey Diaz, a father of five from Florida, died while saving his 9-year-old son from drowning during a beach trip in Hawaii. https://t.co/jctHUL2x4e pic.twitter.com/Lhp0rcC219 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 26, 2025

Officials described his actions as selfless and heroic.

Police identified Diaz as a Florida native who was stationed at the Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of his death.

Police said they did not suspect any foul play.

The Kaua’i Police Department expressed condolences to Diaz’s family and loved ones, per KITV.

A Facebook post from Kaua’i Family Magazine noted that Diaz “died a hero” while rescuing his “two keiki” in high surf.

Diaz’s death has drawn hundreds of heartfelt messages from across the islands.

One top comment on the Facebook post said, “Rest in peace to a hero who gave his life for others. May you find peace and calm waters.”

