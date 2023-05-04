Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Disgusted by Navy's New Recruitment Tactic: 'I Can't Believe I Fought for This'

As Bud Light continues to see its profits plunge after partnering with a transgender TikTok star, the U.S. Navy has been found deploying a drag queen to boost enlistment. And many veterans are disgusted.

The Navy partnered with Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who is also a drag queen who performs under the stage name Harpy Daniels, to promote the service in a social media campaign that lasted from October of last year to March.

The Navy explained to the Daily Caller that the campaign was meant as a recruitment tool to help the service meet its enlistment goals.

Kelley, who calls himself “nonbinary,” was promoted as a “Navy digital ambassador.” In a video announcing the initiative, he described himself as an “advocate” for people who were “oppressed for years in the service.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harpy Daniels ⚓👑 (@harpy_daniels)



The Navy said Kelley’s ad campaign was “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates.” The Navy noted that Kelly was not paid for the campaign.

Kelley has performed aboard several American naval vessels.

“He first started performing on ships after a sanctioned MWR (Morale, Welfare and Recreation) lip-syncing competition in 2017 while deployed on the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier,” the Daily Caller reported.

Kelley has also said that he was harassed by “conservatives and Christian extremists” when he tried to put on a drag show at a “diversity, equity and inclusion” event at Langley Joint Air Force Base last summer.

“I’m an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and being able to do drag is not just for me, but a tribute to many service members who were kicked out, harassed, bullied or worse for being openly gay during Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” he told the USS Constitution Museum, according to the Daily Caller.

“It shows representation, and that is truly needed for a culture and organization that has shunned us for so long.”

Recruitment has been lagging for all our armed forces, and the Navy is no different.

But the drag queen initiative is not sitting well with many former service members.

Robert J. O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden, spoke for many when he tweeted, “Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I’m done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bulls***.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains language that some readers will find offensive.

Alright. The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. I’m done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bullshit. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) May 3, 2023

Retired Army Col. Kurt Schlichter was just as disgusted at how weak this makes us look.

“My Navy father would have been appalled, but then he was in a Navy that won wars and didn’t run ships into each other,” Schlichter tweeted.

My Navy father would have been appalled, but then he was in a Navy that won wars and didn’t run ships into each other. https://t.co/jtvvnvkgJq — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 3, 2023

The Navy also recently released a “Pride Month” video training recruits on how to correctly use “preferred pronouns.”

“Using the right pronouns is a really simple way to affirm someone’s identity,” host Jony Rozon said in the video. “It is a signal of acceptance and respect.”

Social engineering is not the job of the military. Instead of training men and women to keep this nation safe, our armed services are training them in radical LGBT ideology.

No wonder Russia, China, North Korea and our other numerous enemies feel emboldened to challenge American supremacy all across the world. They see that we are purposefully making ourselves weak and vulnerable.

