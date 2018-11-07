SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Navy SEAL Who Was Mocked on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Wins Election in Resounding Fashion

By Steven Beyer
at 9:16am
Print

Formal Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw can now add the title of congressman in front of his name after winning Texas’ 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, three days after he was mocked on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Crenshaw won 53 percent of the vote in the U.S. House race to defeat Democrat Todd Litton, who was only able to pull in 45 percent of the vote.

The former SEAL thanked his constituents on Twitter after the race was called in his favor, saying, “Texans are hard working, love their country and believe in the American ideal; the greatest set of ideas for a free people that the world has ever known. As a team that was the message we spread for the last year. Thank you for your dedication and trust. See you in Washington!”

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Defeats Beto O’Rourke, Handing Democrats Extremely Public Defeat

The win comes after he was the subject of a joke on “SNL” on Saturday where cast member Pete Davidson said one might be “surprised” to learn Crenshaw wasn’t a “hitman in a porno movie.”

The joke was a reference to the eyepatch Crenshaw wears since losing his right eye in an IED attack in Afghanistan in 2012.

After the joke failed to land, Crenshaw wrote on Twitter, “Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope (‘SNL’) recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

When asked if “SNL” should apologize, Crenshaw said Monday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” that “they probably should apologize, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to demand an apology.”

“I don’t want to demand an apology that is hollow and empty,” he said.

Crenshaw instead said that they should “pull their money together” and donate it to a charity for veterans.

RELATED: Hopeful Trump Says Midterm Results Could Set Up a ‘Beautiful, Bipartisan Situation’

After Crenshaw won on Tuesday night, he appeared on “Fox & Friends” once again on Wednesday.

Do you think more veterans should be elected to Congress?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

He was asked if he felt the “SNL” skit helped or hurt him in his race for a congressional seat. “I have to imagine that it probably helped,” he said.

Crenshaw told the hosts that he had to walk a “fine line” after he was the butt of the “SNL” joke.

“What I would not be is a victim about it, I would not be offended about it,” he said.

Crenshaw added, “I had to also point out that it was still very offensive, and there are many, many other veterans just like me who don’t feel as though their wounds might be the subject of bad jokes and poor taste to a hysterically laughing audience.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

President Donald TrumpJim Watson / Getty Images

Trump Issues First Response to Midterm Results

Savannah Pointer

Darrell IssaChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Outgoing Republican Warns a Democrat Will Be Elected To Replace Him

Chris Agee

Donald Trump about to speak into a microphone.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Trump Issues Warning to House Democrats About Launching Investigations – ‘Two Can Play That Game’

Randy DeSoto

Taylor Swift performs at ANZ StadiumDon Arnold / TAS18 / Getty Images

Katie Pavlich to Taylor Swift After Blackburn Win: ‘Hope It Was Worth It!’

Jack Davis

Gillum v DeSantisJoe Raedle / Getty Images; Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Breaking: DeSantis Defeats Gillum for FL Governorship, Significant Blow to Democrats

Jack Davis

MSNBC's Katy TurTea Partiest / YouTube screen shot

MSNBC Anchor Bombs Segment After She’s Unable To Tell Montana from North Dakota

Randy DeSoto

Christine Blasey Ford, with lawyer Debra S. KatzMelina Mara-Pool / Getty Images

Senate Investigators Find Evidence Ford May Have Mistaken Kavanaugh for Another Man

Peter Hasson

Dan CrenshawDan Crenshaw / Facebook

GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him for Losing Eye in Afghanistan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.