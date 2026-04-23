Navy Secretary Fired 'Effective Immediately'

An unexplained and abrupt change at the Pentagon has led to a major change for the Navy.

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan officially left his post “effective immediately.”

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell dropped the bombshell news late Wednesday — but did appear to suggest that this was an amicable divorce:

STATEMENT: Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy. We wish… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) April 22, 2026

“Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately,” Parnell posted. “On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy.

“We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Parnell also noted that Undersecretary Hung Cao will fill Phelan’s post in an interim position.

Despite the fairly warm language used by Parnell, Fox News is reporting that War Secretary Pete Hegseth actually did fire Phelan on Wednesday.

Notably, an explanation was not apparently given for Hegseth’s sudden personnel move.

Before pursuing a government career, Phelan was perhaps best known for his work in private equity and investment management. He founded Rugger Management, a Florida-based investment firm, and is the chairman of the entity.

According to Phelan’s Navy bio, he was the 79th Secretary of the Navy after being sworn in March 2025.

The bio added, “Secretary Phelan oversees the well-being, readiness and development of nearly one million Sailors, Marines, reservists and civilian personnel in the Department of the Navy and manages an annual budget of $263.5 billion and balance sheet assets totaling $922 billion.”

Phelan was focused on priorities that included improved shipbuilding and the maritime industrial base.

One potentially interesting wrinkle: Fox News is reporting that Phelan and his wife are close friends with the first family, due in part to their shared Florida roots.

In fact, Phelan’s wife hosted a bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago for Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée as recently as last weekend.

The Associated Press further added that Phelan himself was speaking at the Navy’s annual Washington conference on Tuesday in front of a large crowd.

Phelan even spoke to reporters afterward about what his upcoming agenda would look like.

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