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USS Abraham Lincoln conducts U.S. blockade operations related to the Strait of Hormuz on April 16, 2026, in the Arabian Sea.
USS Abraham Lincoln conducts U.S. blockade operations related to the Strait of Hormuz on April 16, 2026, in the Arabian Sea. (Handout Photo - U.S. Navy / Getty Images)

Navy Sends Robots to Take Out Iranian Mines in Strait of Hormuz: Several Successful Detonations Already Reported

 By Jack Davis  April 26, 2026 at 3:30am
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Drones are probing the Strait of Hormuz for Iranian mines as the U.S. military works toward reopening the key waterway.

The need to get rid of the mines comes as the U.S. Navy is in transition from its fleet of minesweepers, four of which were recently retired, to sea drones, according to Fox News.

“To be honest, that the minesweepers retired was never a concern to me, because we had brought in newer technology,” retired Vice Adm. Kevin Donegan, who previously commanded the Navy’s 5th Fleet, said.

Drones are working both above and below water.

Underwater drones map the ocean floor and use high-resolution sonar to discern which objects might be mines.

“They kind of look like torpedoes and they map the bottom,” Donegan said.

Surface drones tow sonar systems through narrow lanes, accompanied by helicopters that scan for mines near the surface.

Bryan Clark, a defense analyst at the Hudson Institute, said finding mines is just the beginning.

“The mine neutralization part is really the long leg of the process,” Clark said.

Remotely controlled systems are used to disable a mine by either blowing it up or punching a hole in it so that it sinks.

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“You’ve got to then retrieve this thing with EOD personnel,” Clark said, referring to explosive ordnance disposal teams.

Ensuring that a waterway is mine-free could take weeks or months.

“The finding part, you could do within a couple of weeks,” Clark said.

Donegan said it remains uncertain what Iran actually did.

“When somebody says they mined it, you have to go validate if that’s even true, and that takes time,” he said.

A report from The Wall Street Journal said that a Common Uncrewed Surface Vessel, a drone that tows a new floating sonar system called the AQS-20, is part of the effort to detect mines.

The drone goes back and forth scanning 100-foot-wide swathes of the sea.

Battery-powered sea drones dropped from ships are also used to scan for mines, The Wall Street Journal reported.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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