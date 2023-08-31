Navy Veteran Brutally Beaten While Walking Dog in His Neighborhood

A Navy veteran was hospitalized after being brutally attacked and robbed in his Philadelphia neighborhood.

Authorities are still investigating the Saturday beating of 62-year-old Scott Harris, according to WTFX-TV.

The former naval officer was walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. when he was attacked near a large party taking place in a park.

The beating landed Harris in the emergency room — without memory of the incident.

He incurred a brain injury, broken teeth and facial bruising in the unprovoked attack and spent three days in the hospital.

Harris’ wallet, which contained his ID and credit cards, was also stolen.

A Navy veteran was beaten unconscious and robbed while walking his dog in Philly’s Brewerytown neighborhood. He spoke with @FrancesWangTV about the priceless item that was stolen from him. Full story and video HERE: https://t.co/XTJLMquEdk pic.twitter.com/kWmI5Jh603 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 30, 2023



Harris recounted his overseas deployments in an interview with WTFX — as well as the circumstances of the beating that left him with more than 100 stitches.

“There was a large party going on across the street that in hindsight I probably should have not walked near, and the next thing I remember, I’m in the emergency room because I just kind of blacked out after that,” Harris told the station.

“I did a year in a war zone in Iraq, did two years in Ukraine, and would not have expected this to happen in my very own neighborhood,” he said.



Joseph Hurchick, who lives with Harris, says three good Samaritans helped Harris and the dog home after the appalling crime.

“They brought him back. Otherwise, I don’t know what would have happened,” he said.

Hurchick is now calling for more of a police presence in their neighborhood.

He says that local authorities have proved unwilling to address their concerns about large gatherings in the nearby park.

“This is what happens when something’s not policed. It could have been worse,” Hurchick said. “Is it going to take a murder for … this to stop?”

