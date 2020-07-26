A new video from the United States Navy only runs for a little over two minutes, and ends with two words.

Nevertheless, it is a powerful video that hints at the modern challenges our Navy faces, and the professionalism with which our sailors rise to the occasion.

The video was released Monday on the Navy’s official Twitter account.

In a post accompanying the clip, the Navy wrote: “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Your [Navy] is on watch and ready around the world.”

24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Your #USNavy is on watch and ready around the world. pic.twitter.com/gpKc9ME8ST — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 20, 2020

As the video begins, fighter jets scream by, firing off defensive countermeasure flares. Sailors make their way to an idling Black Hawk. A helicopter can be seen patrolling a city skyline.

Above it all, a single piano plays a lonesome rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Sailors are shown running night missions, taking oaths in the field, delivering supplies and performing practice water rescues, hinting at the Navy’s role as a varied and adaptable force.

Midway through the video, the mood shifts in a big way.

The video turns to Navy firepower — ordnance being detonated underwater, a machine gun lighting up the ocean night with a punishing stream of tracer fire and a flyover formation of strike fighters and electronic warfare planes.

It ends with two words as helicopters fly an American flag through the air: “The End.”

The clips in this powerful video push a clear message that the United States Navy is ready to accomplish the mission, whatever it may be.

And as world power order shifts to accommodate a rising China, the Navy’s mission has never been more important.

Any future confrontation with China would revolve heavily around the communist giant’s shores. Bristling with artificial islands, ship-killing missiles and air wings ready to fight, this would be a dangerous environment for any naval force.

Thankfully, the men and women in our Navy are more than ready to face these dire odds.

It’s not just foreign superpowers who have the Navy’s attention. Sailors and elite units from the force have been on the forefront of the fight against piracy and terrorism, and can even claim to have killed longtime U.S. adversary Osama Bin Laden.

No matter what challenges come our nation’s way, the Navy is ready and able to meet them head on.

