Share
Sports
News

NBA Approves Mark Cuban's Sale of Mavericks to Republican Mega Donors

 By Ben Kew  December 28, 2023 at 5:11am
Share

One NBA team may soon be in the hands of owners who do not subscribe to the progressive political agenda.

The National Basketball Association  released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the Board of Governors had approved the sale of business mogul Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks to the families of Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont, who run the Las Vegas Sands casino company.

“The NBA Board of Governors has approved the sale of the controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks from Mark Cuban to the families of Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont,” the statement began.

“Mr. Dumont, president and Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., will serve as the Mavericks’ Governor.

“The transaction is expected to close this week,” the statement concluded.

Trending:
House Ethics Committee Launches Probe Into Democratic Congresswoman

The sale is estimated to be between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion, according to Dallas Morning News.

Will this help change the culture of the NBA?

“It’s a landmark deal because it’s believed to be the largest cash transaction in NBA history, with no debt service,” the outlet reported.

“Miriam Adelson, the 78-year-old widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, funded the purchase by selling $2 billion of Sands Corp. stock and using additional cash at hand.”

The deal will give the families a majority stake while allowing Mark Cuban to retain control of the team’s basketball operations.

Axios Dallas reported that Cuban hopes that the deal will allow for the construction of a new arena and that it would allow the family to lobby for the legalization of gambling in Texas.

Related:
Blockbuster NBA Trade of Damian Lillard May Have Been Facilitated by Rules Violation by Blazers

Despite the family’s major stake in the gambling industry, the Adelson family have a record of donating to Republican and conservative causes, pitting them against the prevailing left-wing consensus among the leadership NBA.

In November, Reuters reported that Miriam Adelson met with Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former president Donald Trump during a meeting of Jewish Republican donors in Las Vegas.

Miriam and her husband, Sheldon Adelson, who passed away in 2021, were steadfast Trump supporters in the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns and are likely to back him if he becomes the eventual nominee in 2024.

“According to some media reports, Adelson plans to stay neutral in the Republican nominating contest, which kicks off Jan. 15 in the Midwestern state of Iowa, but will likely put money behind the party’s nominee to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden,” Reuters reported in November.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

 

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

 

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

 

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

 

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.

 

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Man, 85, Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Wife Over Pancake Dispute
You May Be at Risk: New Woke Bill Signed Will Kill 1,200 Jobs, Thousands More Almost Overnight
NBA Approves Mark Cuban's Sale of Mavericks to Republican Mega Donors
Disney World Employee Charged with 32 Counts of Child Porn Possession: Sheriff
Watch: Travis Kelce Throws Tantrum, Launches Helmet as Chiefs Suffer Humiliating Loss
See more...

Conversation