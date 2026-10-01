It’s a time-honored photo op that’s become a little less honored lately.

And, apparently, the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks still aren’t sure if they want to keep the tradition going.

According to the New York Post, the Knicks — winning the team’s first title in 53 years — are still “internally discussing” whether or not to attend the traditional sports champions’ White House visit.

Knicks still mulling whether to go to White House https://t.co/uscdFGFCCr pic.twitter.com/Ivh0WlyvB0 — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2026

This indecision comes despite Knicks team owner James Dolan already committing to the Knicks visiting President Donald Trump’s White House.

The Knicks held their first practice for the forthcoming season on Tuesday, and the topic of the White House visit naturally came up.

And despite Dolan’s months-old promise to attend this ceremony, head coach Mike Brown didn’t seem nearly as sure.

“No, that’s still something that our guys, the organization, is internally discussing,” Brown said. “Whatever we decide to do, we’ll all do together.”

Mike Brown says the Knicks are still “internally discussing” a White House visit: “Whatever we decide to do, we’ll all do together” pic.twitter.com/gmyuztmhxm — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2026

Should the Knicks not go, it would continue the trend of no NBA champions having visited the White House during either of Trump’s presidential terms.

Citing “timing” issues, the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t visit the White House last season, as reported by ESPN.

(The Knicks will have no such excuse, per the New York Post, as the team has ample time to visit the White House during a road trip that will involve a game at the Washington Wizards.)

Prior to that, during Trump’s first term, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors (twice) did not visit Trump’s White House. The Warriors were actually disinvited after Golden State superstar Stephen Curry publicly expressed apprehension about visiting.

Conversely, three of four NBA champions visited former President Joe Biden’s White House.

However, some believe the Knicks may actually be the first to buck this trend.

Not only is Trump a self-professed Knicks fan — the president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden — but according to ESPN, he is actually very close with the Knicks owner, Dolan.

The Knicks will begin their title defense on Oct. 20, when the NBA regular season begins with the Knicks playing LeBron James and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers.

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