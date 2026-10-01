Share
News
Sports
President Donald Trump with his granddaughter Kai Trump, Knicks owner James Dolan, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026.
President Donald Trump with his granddaughter Kai Trump, Knicks owner James Dolan, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

NBA Champion New York Knicks Still Deciding Whether to Visit Trump White House

 By Bryan Chai  September 30, 2026 at 6:30pm
Share

It’s a time-honored photo op that’s become a little less honored lately.

And, apparently, the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks still aren’t sure if they want to keep the tradition going.

According to the New York Post, the Knicks — winning the team’s first title in 53 years — are still “internally discussing” whether or not to attend the traditional sports champions’ White House visit.

This indecision comes despite Knicks team owner James Dolan already committing to the Knicks visiting President Donald Trump’s White House.

The Knicks held their first practice for the forthcoming season on Tuesday, and the topic of the White House visit naturally came up.

And despite Dolan’s months-old promise to attend this ceremony, head coach Mike Brown didn’t seem nearly as sure.

“No, that’s still something that our guys, the organization, is internally discussing,” Brown said. “Whatever we decide to do, we’ll all do together.”

Should the Knicks not go, it would continue the trend of no NBA champions having visited the White House during either of Trump’s presidential terms.

Related:
NY Knicks Owner Turns Against Kathy Hochul, Gives Big to Republican Opponent

Citing “timing” issues, the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t visit the White House last season, as reported by ESPN.

(The Knicks will have no such excuse, per the New York Post, as the team has ample time to visit the White House during a road trip that will involve a game at the Washington Wizards.)

Prior to that, during Trump’s first term, the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors (twice) did not visit Trump’s White House. The Warriors were actually disinvited after Golden State superstar Stephen Curry publicly expressed apprehension about visiting.

Conversely, three of four NBA champions visited former President Joe Biden’s White House.

However, some believe the Knicks may actually be the first to buck this trend.

Not only is Trump a self-professed Knicks fan — the president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Madison Square Garden — but according to ESPN, he is actually very close with the Knicks owner, Dolan.

The Knicks will begin their title defense on Oct. 20, when the NBA regular season begins with the Knicks playing LeBron James and the new-look Philadelphia 76ers.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NBA Champion New York Knicks Still Deciding Whether to Visit Trump White House
Watch: WNBA MVP Loses Her Cool While Getting Crushed by Caitlin Clark, Goes Into Stands to Confront Fan
Woke NFL Asks DHS to Remove Hall of Fame Defender from Clip of Agency Vowing to Stop Migrant Caravan
Watch: Broncos Stars Team Up to Give 'All Glory to God' on Live TV After Wild Comeback Win
Watch: NFL Sparks Controversy Again as Mariachi Band Plays Nat'l Anthem on Monday Night Football
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation