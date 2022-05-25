NBA Coach Demanded Police Removed from Schools During BLM Unrest, Now Shouts 'Do Something' After TX Shooting

NBA coach Steve Kerr was denounced as a hypocrite Wednesday for demanding action in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, after two years ago insisting armed police had no place in schools.

On Wednesday, 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School after a gunman entered the school and opened fire. The shooter was killed after a gun battle with responding law enforcement agencies.

“When are we going to do something?” the Golden State Warriors coach said Tuesday night before his team was set to play the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN.

“I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!” he said.

Kerr said laws do not change because politicians want to hold onto power.

“So I ask you, [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week,” he said.

In 2020, Kerr aligned himself with Black Lives Matter activists who successfully led an effort to abolish the armed school police force in Oakland, according to CBS.

“The answers are in the communities themselves. They don’t lie in some politician’s office, because people are trying to win elections and they’re willing to do anything to win elections. Listen to the people who are in the communities,” he said then.

Here's how you know Steve Kerr isn't serious about keeping schools safe. He wants to remove the only protection from an active threat students and staff have. His ideas are reckless.

China has once again given Steve Kerr permission to speak out on political and social issues.

Outkick founder Clay Travis lambasted Kerr on Twitter.

“The fact not one media member last night — & there were dozens — asked Kerr to explain how his new demand for gun laws to protect kids squares with his prior demands to remove police from schools & defund the police is further proof of how worthless most sports media is,” he posted

Outkick founder Clay Travis lambasted Kerr on Twitter.

“Kerr, presently being hailed as a hero by left wing sports media, is actually a coward emblematic of many on social media. He has passionate opinions on whatever people are emotional about, even if it directly contradicts his prior emotional opinions,” he wrote.

Travis said the shooting shows that politicians put too little emphasis on the safety of America’s kids.

“Personally, I’d like to know how our Congress, and our president, can justify spending $40 billion to keep Ukraine safe while we can’t spend a fraction of that to ensure all our schools have armed police officers to keep our kids safe,” he continued.

Regardless, there are many people with many valid opinions on this issue. Steve Kerr is not one of them. He's a complete hypocrite. Maybe now he'd like to rescind his past support for defunding & removing police from schools. But the fact no media asked him is shameful cowardice.

“Regardless, there are many people with many valid opinions on this issue. Steve Kerr is not one of them. He’s a complete hypocrite. Maybe now he’d like to rescind his past support for defunding & removing police from schools. But the fact no media asked him is shameful cowardice.”

