Elgin Baylor, an 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes.

He was 86.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

TRENDING: Arizona Commits to Full Hand Recount, 'Broad and Detailed' Audit of Machines

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Many paid tribute to him on social media.

league. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Elaine, kids, and the entire Baylor family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cRuOdwkaxI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 22, 2021

I am saddened by the passing of my boyhood idol @Hoophall @theelginbaylor He was the first player I watched as a kid to captivate fans with his athleticism and style of play. My prayers go out to his wife and family @NBAonTNT @NBA @NBATV @ESPNNBA @NBAcom — Rick Barry (@Rick24Barry) March 22, 2021

Our game lost a pillar today. Rest in Power to the great Elgin Baylor 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 22, 2021

RELATED: Superstar Athlete Tells LeBron James to Stop Getting Political: 'Do What You're Good At'

Rest In Peace Elgin — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) March 22, 2021

RIP to the Legend Elgin Baylor 🙌🏾🙏🏾. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 22, 2021

RIP to all-time NBA legend Elgin Baylor. One of the best, ever. pic.twitter.com/Ipx9UFa4Pu — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 22, 2021

In 61-62 Elgin Baylor averaged 38 points, 19 rebounds and five assists while on active duty w the army, playing w the Lakers on weekends. legendary stuff. the best player who never won a chip. — jason c. (@netw3rk) March 22, 2021

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that.

His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.