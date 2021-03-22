Login
NBA Legend Elgin Baylor Dies at 86

Elgin Baylor stands next to a statue, just unveiled, honoring the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great outside Staples Center in Los Angeles on April 6, 2018.Reed Saxon / APElgin Baylor stands next to a statue, just unveiled, honoring the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great outside Staples Center in Los Angeles on April 6, 2018. Baylor died Monday at age 86. (Reed Saxon / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published March 22, 2021 at 11:46am
Elgin Baylor, an 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes.

He was 86.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Many paid tribute to him on social media.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that.

His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





