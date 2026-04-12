NBA Player Jaden Ivey Seen Street Preaching After Stand for Biblical Marriage

Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey was seen street preaching after the team waived him for remarks against an LGBT celebration.

Ivey said during a video stream on Instagram that the NBA’s decision to promote “pride month” was indeed a celebration of “unrighteousness,” according to a report from ESPN.

“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right?” Ivey asked his audience.

“They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness,” he added.

After being barred from playing for the rest of the season, a video of Ivey street preaching went viral on social media.

The basketball player was heard on a microphone quoting from the Sermon on the Mount, citing Jesus’ reminder that “blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”

A group of apparent fellow street preachers were in the background, holding a large sign that said “Jesus died for you; God loves you and wants to save you from your sins.”

The sign called on readers to “repent of sin; believe the gospel; obey Jesus.”

The video was originally posted on TikTok but was shared on other platforms.

The recently fired Chicago Bulls player Jaden Ivey street preaching this evening. h/t Kendrickatwater on TT pic.twitter.com/70D0o7DZzg — Protestia (@Protestia) April 5, 2026

Ivey has been lauded by various Christian leaders for his faithfulness in standing against homosexuality and transgenderism.

Josh Howerton, an evangelical pastor in Dallas, Texas, commended Ivey for refusing to bow down to the LGBT movement — even though his decision has cost him — referencing accounts of Daniel and his friends in the Old Testament, who refused to participate in the false worship of Babylon.

“To understand what just happened to NBA star Jaden Ivey, all we have to do is go back to Daniel in the Bible. Obey God rather than men,” Howerton said.

Howerton added in a post on X that other Christians are likely to face temptation when they take stands for righteousness and against cultural evils.

To every Christian within the sound of my voice: This is 1000% what’s going to happen to you the moment you start living boldy by your convictions. Now is the time to answer the question: Whose team do you care most about being a star on? pic.twitter.com/lBobbPT1fZ — Josh Howerton (@howertonjosh) April 7, 2026

“To every Christian within the sound of my voice: This is 1000% what’s going to happen to you the moment you start living boldly by your convictions,” the pastor wrote.

“Now is the time to answer the question: Whose team do you care most about being a star on?”

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