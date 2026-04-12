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Jaden Ivey, playing for the Detroit Pistons, looks on at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, prior to a match against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 6, 2025.
Jaden Ivey, playing for the Detroit Pistons, looks on at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, prior to a match against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 6, 2025. (Nic Antaya / Getty Images)

NBA Player Jaden Ivey Seen Street Preaching After Stand for Biblical Marriage

 By Michael Austin  April 12, 2026 at 10:00am
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Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey was seen street preaching after the team waived him for remarks against an LGBT celebration.

Ivey said during a video stream on Instagram that the NBA’s decision to promote “pride month” was indeed a celebration of “unrighteousness,” according to a report from ESPN.

“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right?” Ivey asked his audience.

“They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.’ They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness,” he added.

After being barred from playing for the rest of the season, a video of Ivey street preaching went viral on social media.

The basketball player was heard on a microphone quoting from the Sermon on the Mount, citing Jesus’ reminder that “blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”

A group of apparent fellow street preachers were in the background, holding a large sign that said “Jesus died for you; God loves you and wants to save you from your sins.”

The sign called on readers to “repent of sin; believe the gospel; obey Jesus.”

The video was originally posted on TikTok but was shared on other platforms.

Ivey has been lauded by various Christian leaders for his faithfulness in standing against homosexuality and transgenderism.

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Josh Howerton, an evangelical pastor in Dallas, Texas, commended Ivey for refusing to bow down to the LGBT movement — even though his decision has cost him — referencing accounts of Daniel and his friends in the Old Testament, who refused to participate in the false worship of Babylon.

“To understand what just happened to NBA star Jaden Ivey, all we have to do is go back to Daniel in the Bible. Obey God rather than men,” Howerton said.

Howerton added in a post on X that other Christians are likely to face temptation when they take stands for righteousness and against cultural evils.

“To every Christian within the sound of my voice: This is 1000% what’s going to happen to you the moment you start living boldly by your convictions,” the pastor wrote.

“Now is the time to answer the question: Whose team do you care most about being a star on?”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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