Share
Sports
News

NBA Star Caught on Camera Viciously Pelting Opposing Fans During Playoff Loss: 'He's Gonna Get Suspended'

 By Johnathan Jones  May 3, 2024 at 8:59am
Share

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended on a sour note Thursday as the team lost its first-round series to the Indiana Pacers and guard Patrick Beverley twice threw a basketball at fans.

A video clip showed Beverley interacting with a group of fans with 2:32 left in the fourth quarter and his team down by 20 points.

He tossed a ball that struck a woman in the head and then appeared to call on those around her to return it to him.

A man who was next to the woman who was hit then said something to Beverley while the two had what looked like a cordial exchange.

The Indiana fan tossed the ball back over gently to Beverley, only to have it directed at him a second later.

Trending:
'Don't Look at Her, Look at Me!' - Sen. Josh Hawley Blasts Biden Official Over 'Corruption Problem'

The Bucks guard launched the ball at the man with much greater force than he used during his first throw.



During “Inside the NBA” on TNT, host Ernie Johnson tried his best not to speculate on why Beverley did what he did or what might come from the incident.

But Charles Barkley wasted no time predicting Beverley was going to face some serious consequences.

Does Beverley deserve significant punishment for this incident?

“He hit that lady in the head. … He gone. He’s gonna get suspended,” the Hall of Famer said.

Kenny Smith commented that he thought Beverley had attempted to hit the man with both throws and that the woman might have been collateral damage.

“You can’t hit no lady. Ever,” Barkley replied.

“Listen, I’ve done stupid stuff and I got criticized,” he continued. “That’s just wrong. He’s gonna get suspended for that. And that’s gonna be a good one, too, ’cause he didn’t do it once. He did it twice.”

Related:
Milwaukee Bucks Fire HC Adrian Griffin Despite 30-13 Record, Looking to Hire Big-Name Replacement

Beverley later told a reporter she could not interview him because she wasn’t subscribed to his podcast:

Beverley later addressed the throwing incident on social media — but he blamed the fan, whom he said he had asked for “help” in dealing with throughout Thursday night’s game.

“Not Fair at all,” he said in an X post responding to a clip of the incident. “Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair.”

Six hours later, Beverley apparently had come to terms with the gravity of what he had done.

“But I have to be better. And I will,” he posted.

The Bucks guard is most certainly headed for a lengthy suspension — and if he’s not, he should be.

The NBA tolerated on-court incidents from the hot-headed former Arkansas Razorback for years when he first entered the league.

Beverley was suspended for a game in 2021 for shoving then-Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul in the Western Conference Finals that year, according to USA Today.

Last November, he was suspended for three games when he shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton, ESPN reported.

The NBA had not yet commented on Thursday’s incident as of early Friday morning.

Milwaukee lost the game 120-98 as Indiana won the series 4-2.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Music Duo Hall & Oates Officially Break Up After More Than 50 Years Together
FBI Takes Possession of Lindsey Graham's Phone After He Gets a Strange Message from 'Chuck Schumer'
Young Man Stabbed Outside of Hotel-Turned-Migrant Shelter - No Arrests Made
Democratic Congressman to Be Indicted on Federal Charges: Report
NBA Star Caught on Camera Viciously Pelting Opposing Fans During Playoff Loss: 'He's Gonna Get Suspended'
See more...

Conversation