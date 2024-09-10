NBA Star Counters Media Narrative, Says Tyreek Hill Video Shows 'How Not to Act When Being Pulled Over'

Our deranged society has sunk to such a moral nadir that men of Christian faith must help rescue it.

Unfortunately, given the depths to which irresponsible narcissists and race-baiters have descended, black men of Christian faith shoulder disproportionate burdens.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Orlando Magic do-it-all forward Jonathan Isaac — a black man of strong Christian faith — correctly described the viral police body-camera footage of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s detainment by police on Sunday as an example of “how not to act when being pulled over.”

“All love to Hill, thank God the situation ended peacefully … but this should be shown to every black boy on how not to act when being pulled over, respectfully. It’s immature as black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way!” Isaac wrote in part.

The NBA power forward added that neither Hill, who is black, nor the police officers in the video had their “best moment.”

Body-camera footage, which Issac also shared, showed Hill defying police orders to keep his tinted window down.

Fifteen seconds later, after repeatedly instructing Hill to lower his window, police ordered him out of the car.

Then, when he did not comply, they opened the vehicle’s door, forcibly removed him and handcuffed him on the pavement.

Throughout the ensuing ordeal, Hill continued speaking to “Drew” on his phone — presumably his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Do you agree with Jonathan Isaac? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (637 Votes) No: 3% (17 Votes)

“Tyreek was just trying to get to work, trying to play a game, just trying to do his job,” Rosenhaus told CNN on Monday before Miami-Dade police released the footage. “For police officers to detain him, to put him on the ground like that, to put their knee on him, to hit him – it’s just devastating.”

Thereafter, at least one officer did express impatience and remained aggressive even after they had Hill handcuffed on the ground.

“Why y’all beatin’ on my window like y’all crazy for?” Hill asked at one point.

Then, two officers aggressively took the handcuffed Hill to the ground after he explained that he just had knee surgery.

To put it mildly, no one in this unnecessary confrontation covered himself in glory.

WARNING: The following video contains violence and language that some viewers may find offensive.

All love to Hill, thank God the situation ended peacefully… but this should be shown to every black boy on how not to act when being pulled over, respectfully 🙏🏽. It’s immature as black men to put our lives in the hands of officers in this way! Especially when you’re of his… https://t.co/djtDinqJ4y — Jonathan Judah Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) September 10, 2024

The incident occurred near Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium only hours before the Dolphins’ season-opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unfortunately, the usual suspects began framing Hill’s detainment as another racial melodrama even before police released the body-camera footage.

Then, establishment sports writers and commentators characterized the video as “horrifying” and “disgusting.”

This is all horrifying. Every video. https://t.co/YrNB1yKLSf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

BREAKING: The Tyreek Hill body cam footage has been released. And it is about as disgusting as you would expect: pic.twitter.com/VM5PjIt0GK — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 9, 2024

Whatever one thinks of the body-cam footage, this story does include an element that some people would rather ignore.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, Hill, who is married, “has hinted that he has up to ten kids with multiple different women.” That includes four already born in 2024 and another on the way via his pregnant wife.

On X, prominent black Christian conservative and veteran sports journalist Jason Whitlock addressed Hill’s detainment from both parental, and wealth and status perspectives.

“Society is backwards. The guy worth $200 million with 10 kids has far lower expectations for his behavior than the guy making 90k for doing one of the most dangerous jobs. Just admit you’re a bigot and you have no expectations for Tyreek Hill because he’s black,” Whitlock tweeted.

Society is backwards. The guy worth $200 million with 10 kids has far lower expectations for his behavior than the guy making 90k for doing one of the most dangerous jobs. Just admit you’re a bigot and you have no expectations for Tyreek Hill because he’s black. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 10, 2024

That “backwards” society is exactly why men like Isaac need to stand up and speak out about setting a proper example for younger generations.

Isaac, one of the NBA’s premiere defensive players, has demonstrated charity toward fatherless children.

For instance, in 2023 he launched UNITUS, his own Christian-themed apparel brand.

Then, in July, he made sure that a group of fatherless boys each received a free pair of his signature Judah 1 basketball shoes, which feature Bible verses.

During the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020, Isaac famously refused to kneel before games while the national anthem played.

Thus, we must pray that Isaac’s example, not Hill’s, finds its way to the next generation of young men.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.