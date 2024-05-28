NBA Star Dwyane Wade Under Fire Over His Pro-Trans Website Made for Children - 'Sick Degenerate'

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is finding out the hard way that pushing the transgender lie on minors has consequences.

Wade, who spent most of his career with the Miami Heat and retired in 2019, was back in South Florida last week to receive an award. He used the occasion to announce a platform for “transgender youth,” spurred on in part by his son.

Zion Wade declared himself to be a girl at age 12 and has since legally changed his name to Zaya. Now 17, he has become an LGBT activist and social media celebrity.

“Dwyane’s tireless dedication to the trans community and racial justice has illuminated the path toward a more inclusive future,” said Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation, before presenting Wade with the award, according to the Miami Herald.

“By bravely confronting societal norms and advocating for change, Dwyane has not only reshaped perceptions but also inspired countless individuals to be more supportive and to embrace authenticity,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elevate Prize Foundation (@elevateprize)



Wade, who claims he left Florida in part because of the state’s LGBT legislation, said his son is “the catalyzing force behind Translatable,” the new transgender social platform.

On the Translatable website, there’s not much content, other than a video of Wade with his son and the notice that it’s “a safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth to express themselves and is a resource hub for their parents, families, and support systems.”

Dwyane Wade has launched his online community website focused on castrating black kids. pic.twitter.com/YXMmU4K4zt — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) May 26, 2024

To say the least, this touched off a nerve.

“D Wade..bro…This is so bad. What you’ve done to your son because your wife controls you. Sad,” one user wrote, noting that Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, has made this one of her pet causes.

His wife hands are all over this pic.twitter.com/uLhLP4DAKd — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) May 27, 2024

“Imagine having to spend the rest of your life pretending that your kid isn’t mentally ill because you’re too weak of a father to say ‘No,'” another wrote.

Imagine having to spend the rest of your life pretending that your kid isn’t mentally ill because you’re too weak of a father to say “No” — Legion’s Pineal Gland (@I_Am_Legion_73) May 26, 2024

Another summed it up thusly: “what a sick degenerate.”

what a sick degenerate — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) May 26, 2024

Now, the reaction didn’t all go this way, given that there were those token liberals who backed Wade:

How is supporting his child a sign of degeneracy? — jorge smith (@jorge95444725) May 27, 2024

That’s his son. Keep up. — Legion’s Pineal Gland (@I_Am_Legion_73) May 27, 2024

And, indeed, Wade probably doesn’t care, given that he has been mostly insulated from reality by the applause he has been getting.

“As we say in the hood, it’s ignant,” the former NBA star said about opposition to youth LGBT issues on a podcast in 2019, according to ESPN.

“I grew up with the same perspective as a lot of these people out here that’s a little ignant,” he said. “I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tells you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act? It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?'”

There’s a world of difference between taking this attitude at home and saying those who don’t are ignorant.

There’s another world of difference when someone who takes this attitude at home launches a website to indoctrinate youth into their own ignorance.

Do you think transgenderism is a mental illness? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (118 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

While it’s too early to see how Translatable will shape up, one can take a guess that it’ll involve a healthy dose of gender ideology with a chaser of DeSantis-is-evil fear-mongering about conservative politicians.

Meanwhile, Wade and his applauders will likely continue to remain ignorant of the fact that the statistics on whether affirmation and transitioning-friendly environments are good for kids don’t exactly look too good for his side.

At least we can say this much: After the ruckus that Translatable caused on social media, he’s no longer ignorant about what people think about his foisting his parental delusions onto their children.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.