NBA forward Jonathan Isaac has launched an apparel brand to compete with the likes of “woke” Nike as sports gear and the companies that make it have embraced divisive, far-left politics.

If you aren’t inclined to give away hard-earned money to the likes of Nike, Adidas, The North Face or other companies that hold Christians, families and patriotic people in contempt, Issac’s new UNITUS brand is worth a look.

For now, the company’s line of hats, shirts, shorts, pants and hoodies is relatively limited. But the sky seems to be the limit for the young Orlando Magic star and his new venture.

UNITUS has a simple mission, it outlined on its website.

“For too long, the sports and lifestyle apparel game has been dominated by companies with divisive agendas,” the company said. “Greatness has been defined only by how you perform — apart from who you are and how you live. And cancel culture has the millions of people who hold traditional values wondering, ‘What if I’m the only one?'”

The brand added:

“It’s time we had an alternative. UNITUS gives you a way to confidently wear what you believe, without compromising style or performance. But it’s more than cool clothes — UNITUS is a community of people rallied around faith, family, freedom, and the pursuit of true greatness. Together, we rise above by working every day to be the best we can be, joyfully serving others with integrity, and standing for what’s right.”

Isaac joined “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning to expound a little bit more about the Christian company and his role in it.

The 25-year-old said buying merchandise from companies that hold corrupt values equates to support for their messages.

“When we do give our money to companies that don’t support our values, we’re cosigning their message,” he told Fox News. “So, what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values.”

With enough success, UNITUS will expand its merchandise to anything people who would like to close the door on funding “wokeness” via sporting gear purchases, Isaac told Fox News.

He also said he created his brand not to be divisive but to make people feel welcome.

“It’s not about hating anybody. It’s not about going against anybody. It’s simply saying that our values are valid, and they deserve to be celebrated. And if they won’t, then we’ll celebrate them ourselves,” he said.

Isaac has impressed since the 2020 COVID season inside the Florida NBA playoff “bubble.” He refused to kneel for the national anthem and also refused to wear a “Black Lives Matter” shirt.

He was grilled about both decisions by ESPN at the time:

Three years later, the virtuous young man has remained on his path of independent thinking and is putting his money where his mouth is.

UNITUS could become a cash cow that might lead other apparel brands to rethink their marketing strategies.

The relationship between the brand, Isaac and customers could also become one that is mutually beneficial. Alternatives to today’s sports apparel brands are needed, and there is ample space in the market for such a company.

Someone needs to fill it. That person might as well be a humble young man with unshakeable convictions and an eye for a business opportunity.

He has earned my business.

