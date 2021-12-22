Much of the time when athletes are mic’d up, the results are nothing anyone really wants to hear, especially if there are children in the room.

Not so when Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II made a rare miscue when the Warriors were en route to a win over Indiana on Dec. 13.

Standing near the fans behind the Warriors’ bench, Payton accidentally knocked over a fan’s drink as they sat in the basketball arena.

But it was what happened next that showed true class.

“Oh my fault, my fault,” Payton said.







Payton then got the attention of a security guard.

“Can you get him another beer? I just dropped it,” he said.

After giving the fan a towel to clean up the spill, Payton then turned to the fan to make sure he got the replacement order correct.

“What’d you have — a Truly?” he asked.

“My fault, y’all. I’m sorry,” Payton added.

Afterward, Payton checked with the fan just to be sure everything was taken care of.

He also added a post-game tweet admitting he committed a “party foul.”

Party Foul! My apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused lol 🤟🏾 https://t.co/EgRFZ6wgH2 — GPII (@Garydwayne) December 14, 2021

The simple act of kindness got an outsized reaction.

You’re such a nice guy 🤣 — Zachary Strong (@Zstrong12) December 14, 2021

Gary Payton II replacing a fans drink. Love that 😂 — Dubz (@HarshaSuresh16) December 14, 2021

“I especially love Payton’s commitment to ensuring the fan got the right drink,” Dan Feldman wrote for NBC Sports.

“It’s a simple gesture, sure, but one that’s still really cool to see given how seldom simple gestures between fellow humans occur in 2021,” Christopher Powers wrote for Golf Digest.

“It takes very, very little to be kind to someone, as Payton shows here. Knock over the Truly, replace the Truly. Payton can party with us any day of the week.”

