NBA Star Spills Fan's Drink, Gives a Masterclass in Respect When It Seems Like Nobody Is Watching

 By Jack Davis  December 22, 2021 at 11:22am
Much of the time when athletes are mic’d up, the results are nothing anyone really wants to hear, especially if there are children in the room.

Not so when Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II made a rare miscue when the Warriors were en route to a win over Indiana on Dec. 13.

Standing near the fans behind the Warriors’ bench, Payton accidentally knocked over a fan’s drink as they sat in the basketball arena.

But it was what happened next that showed true class.

“Oh my fault, my fault,” Payton said.

Payton then got the attention of a security guard.

“Can you get him another beer? I just dropped it,” he said.

Can you imagine LeBron James doing this?

After giving the fan a towel to clean up the spill, Payton then turned to the fan to make sure he got the replacement order correct.

“What’d you have — a Truly?” he asked.

“My fault, y’all. I’m sorry,” Payton added.

Afterward, Payton checked with the fan just to be sure everything was taken care of.

He also added a post-game tweet admitting he committed a “party foul.”

The simple act of kindness got an outsized reaction.

“I especially love Payton’s commitment to ensuring the fan got the right drink,” Dan Feldman wrote for NBC Sports.

“It’s a simple gesture, sure, but one that’s still really cool to see given how seldom simple gestures between fellow humans occur in 2021,” Christopher Powers wrote for Golf Digest.

“It takes very, very little to be kind to someone, as Payton shows here. Knock over the Truly, replace the Truly. Payton can party with us any day of the week.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation

