NBA Team Sold for Historic Amount, Breaks Record Set by NFL's Commanders: Report

Back in 2000, Dallas Mavericks superfan and billionaire Mark Cuban bought the team for less than $300 million.

In 2025, history appears to be repeating itself with a deep-pocketed superfan buying his beloved team — but it’s going to cost quite a bit more than $300 million.

In a stunning report from ESPN, sources have told the outlet’s Shams Charania that self-professed Boston Celtics superfan Bill Chisholm is leading a group to purchase the storied franchise for an eye-watering $6.1 billion.

(That’s over 20 times what the oft-beleaguered Cuban paid for the Mavs.)

That price tag isn’t just eye-watering, however — it’s literally record-breaking.

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted, that $6.1 billion figure just barely edges out the $6.05 billion paid by a group of investors that purchased the NFL’s Washington Commanders back in 2023.

That makes it the most that’s ever been paid for a sports franchise in North American history.

According to CBS Sports, there’s a drop-off after those two teams, with the Denver Broncos ($4.65 billion) and the Phoenix Suns/Mercury ($4 billion) coming in as the third and fourth priciest sports teams sales.

That all being said, it’s worth noting that the Commanders were purchased during a prolonged period of being one of the NFL’s most moribund franchises.

The Celtics, meanwhile, appear to have been purchased at the peak of their powers.

Not only is Boston fresh off a championship run last season (the Celtics have an NBA-record 18 titles), but the team is largely viewed as one of the top teams this year and a strong contender to win back-to-back Finals.

And it appears super-fan Chisholm wants to be a part of it.

“Growing up on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life,” Chisholm said via statement, according to Business Wire. “I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston — the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country.

“I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”

Chisholm’s purchasing group includes some other notable Boston connections, including a local businessman and current Celtics shareholder.

The selling group — headlined by co-owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, as well as the Grousbeck family, since 2002 — is getting quite a return on its investment.

Not dissimilar to what Cuban paid to purchase the Mavericks, Grousbeck and crew paid a relatively measly sum of $360 million, according to ESPN.

The Celtics, currently sporting a sterling 50-19 record, next play Friday, when the team travels to Utah to face the Jazz.

