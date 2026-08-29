NBA Vet Enes Kanter Freedom Sends Letter with 5 Deadly Questions to WNBA Commissioner After Ejection from Arena

Enes Kanter Freedom has five questions for the commissioner of the WNBA after his ejection from a Chicago Sky game for quarreling with a player.

Kanter Freedom, a former NBA player, most notably with the Boston Celtics, is challenging the WNBA’s woke rules on gender by declaring himself eligible for next year’s draft. According to Kanter Freedom, since the league doesn’t define a woman as a biological woman, if he identifies as such once he steps on the court, he’s eligible.

The league met to try to figure out what the “W” in its initialism means and failed to come to a conclusion, meaning Kanter Freedom could end up being a No. 1 draft pick — if, of course, teams pick on talent alone.

A WNBA task force of team presidents and general managers met Wednesday and discussed transgender athletes but did not arrive at any eligibility rules, according to a statement sent to ESPN by a league spokesperson.https://t.co/woN41EFRHC — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2026

And then he managed to make news this week by attending a Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game in Chicago on Sunday and getting kicked out after beefing with the Sky’s Natasha Cloud:

Enes Kanter was kicked out of a WNBA game after arguing with players pic.twitter.com/ovT25sgORF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 24, 2026

Enes Kanter showed off his T-Shirt while being escorted out of the arena. “WOMAN: adult human female” pic.twitter.com/gIFb5ejIQz — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 24, 2026

Now, in a letter by Kanter Freedom to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert obtained by OutKick, the player called out “apparent selective enforcement of League and arena policies that raises serious concerns of viewpoint discrimination.”

“Late in the third quarter, Chicago Sky player Natasha Cloud turned from the court, approached my seat, and began yelling, cursing, and pointing in my direction,” Kanter Freedom wrote. “Security and Sky personnel intervened, and I was subsequently escorted from the arena.”

Yet, while he was ejected, Cloud wasn’t — despite the fact her behavior was against the rules.

“According to the WNBA, any physical or verbal altercation with a fan is treated as conduct detrimental to the game,” Kanter Freedom wrote.

“The WNBA Office holds the authority to issue heavy fines or multi-game suspensions for players who cross the line into berating or cursing at spectators. Yet Ms. Cloud’s conduct of yelling, swearing, and pointing at a spectator (me) appears to have escaped any accountability and was, in fact, defended by her coach.”

I’m not sure why he’s surprised that a league that selectively determines what a woman is selectively determines what the rules are, too, but there you go: They’re not on Sophie Cunningham’s side, but instead on the side of the woke horde.

Should the WNBA take a stand in favor of women and ban so-called trans athletes? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (782 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“According to the WNBA Fan Code of Conduct, a spectator should be issued a warning for any alleged violation before being forced to leave the game,” he wrote. “I received no such warning prior to my ejection.”

Kanter Freedom laid out five questions in the letter that he demanded that Engelbert answer:

“Identify the policy, rule, directive, or instruction relied upon in treating certain spectators, including me, differently when we express a viewpoint that appears unpopular with the WNBA;” “Identify whether the decision to eject me was made or requested by WNBA personnel, Chicago Sky personnel, Wintrust Arena personnel, security personnel, or another individual or entity;” “Confirm whether Ms. Cloud’s conduct has been or will be reviewed under any League policy governing player interactions with fans, including rules governing altercations that require player suspension, and state what accountability, if any, she, her team, and management will face;” “Provide a full refund of the cost of my courtside tickets;” “Preserve all materials relating to this incident, including relevant video footage, incident or security reports, communications concerning my attendance or removal, communications referring to my WNBA Draft announcement or public advocacy for women’s sports, and any applicable policies or event-day directives.”

BREAKING: Enes Kanter Freedom has sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert requesting answers to 5 questions after his ejection from the Fever vs Sky Game & ban from the arena: 1. Identify the policy, rule, directive, or instruction relied upon in treating certain… pic.twitter.com/d51CmwzPIQ — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) August 26, 2026

“I should not be treated differently because the League, its players, or personnel disagree with my viewpoint,” Kanter Freedom wrote.

“The timing and circumstances of my removal beg a variety of questions: Did my WNBA Draft announcement, prior communications with the League, public advocacy for women’s sports, or the message displayed on my shirt play a role in the decision to eject me?”

The answer is obviously yes to all of those, of course. And unless the WNBA eats its veggies and just admits that a woman is a woman and a man is a man, it will have to explain itself, probably in court.

Whether the dispute goes that far is anyone’s guess. What’s clear is the fact that this could have been avoided quite easily. Just say the Women’s National Basketball Association is for women, and that those are people born without Y chromosomes and with the other sexual characteristics of women.

It’s that simple. It was always that simple. The only thing that complicates it is the delusions of wokeness that still hold court in the WNBA.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.