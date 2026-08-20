NBA Vet Hoping to Join WNBA as First 'Trans' Player Says He's Coming for Caitlin Clark's Biggest Hater, Angel Reese

Well, since the WNBA still can’t seem to determine what the “W” in that acronym means, former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom could be the first pick in the next WNBA Draft. And he’s already coming for Caitlin Clark-hating Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese, comparing her to one of the NBA’s great choke artists of all time.

Also, if he gets his way, he says he and Clark — if teamed up — could be the WNBA’s “Kobe and Shaq.” Considering that Reese and Clark have been beefing since their college days (with Clark getting the better of it in the WNBA), that would be really something.

If you haven’t been following this story (and really, if you’re a fan of inadvertent woke hilarity, you’re missing out, even if you hate sports), Kanter is one of three males who have declared that they want to play in the WNBA; two have previous NBA experience: Kanter and Royce White.

Both are trying to make a point here: The WNBA, which is a league that functions as much as a progressive PAC as it does an ongoing sports concern, doesn’t really define what a woman is, except how you define it.

Kanter, a Swiss-born, Turkish-descended American immigrant who has been an outspoken conservative (hence the fact he adopted the surname “Freedom” upon becoming a U.S. citizen), thought this was worth exploiting, especially since he’s been blackballed from the regular NBA for his outspoken views:

After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines,

I’m officially declaring myself a @WNBA prospect. If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA. My team and I have… pic.twitter.com/msncUZUT1J — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 7, 2026

If the WNBA refuses ban trans athletes, should it be forced to allow NBA and ex-NBA players to enter the draft? Yes No

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Now, you would think that Kanter turning the WNBA Draft into an IRL version of the early-aughts comedy film “Juwanna Mann” would be enough to get the WNBA to clarify what that pesky W stands for. I regret to inform the sane people still left in America that this assumption would be incorrect:

A WNBA task force of team presidents and general managers met Wednesday and discussed transgender athletes but did not arrive at any eligibility rules, according to a statement sent to ESPN by a league spokesperson.https://t.co/woN41EFRHC — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2026

“Today’s meeting covered a wide range of topics, including ongoing discussions on transgender athletes and the continued hate and vitriol directed at players online,” a league spokesperson said. “We will continue to engage all league stakeholders in the coming weeks and months. We will approach these important conversations thoughtfully and in alignment with the values of our league.”

Ergo, the 6’10” Kanter would still be the prohibitive first pick in next year’s WNBA Draft, thanks to this silly dithering — and he knows precisely who he’s posterizing first.

“Sis! Once I go No. 1 pick in the 2027 @WNBA Draft, the first player I’m dunking on is Angel Reese. She’s the Paul George of the #WNBA. Just lean into the podcast already,” Kanter posted on X Monday.

Sis! Once I go No. 1 pick in the 2027 @WNBA Draft, the first player I’m dunking on is Angel Reese. She’s the Paul George of the #WNBA. Just lean into the podcast already. — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 17, 2026

The post wasn’t just throwing down a gauntlet, but also a dual insult: Reese seems to be more interested in her media profile (particularly podcasting) than becoming a better player, and she also tends to choke in key moments like NBA star Paul George has become notorious for doing.

For instance, here’s Reese with a chance to win the game against Clark and the Indiana Fever … and missing the layup by at least a couple of feet:

Angel Reese with a chance to win it…

MISS 😱 Atlanta Dream took 3 shots with time expiring and missed every single one Sophie Cunningham kept the Fever alive. She wants this win on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/BK4QbXISd1 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 16, 2026

Caitlin Clark LAUGHING at Angel Reese after she missed a layup for the win 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5Js8RijGUi — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) August 16, 2026

And for those of you who haven’t been watching the WNBA, this is a rather consistent throughline; more inadvertent hilarity can be gleaned from this story if you go to YouTube and search for “Angel Reese layup compilation.”

You won’t be disappointed, unless you’re looking for sporting greatness.

Also, there’s the prospect of a super-team with Reese’s arch-rival Caitlin Clark, as Kanter pointed out during an interview with former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

“I’m just going to go out there, play basketball, because that’s my job. I think I can do a pretty good job,” he said, according to Basketball Network. “It’s going to be fun, especially if I get drafted by a team, maybe Indiana.”

“Me and Caitlin will be modern Kobe and Shaq, I’m telling you.”

“Think about this … We’re going down the lane, Caitlin throws me a lob, and I cut the lob and dunk the ball,” he added, according to sports outlet Marca. “Then me and Caitlin bump chests … which I’m allowed to do now, because I’m a woman.”

At least until the WNBA stops acting like the “squad” and instead starts behaving like a league of real women’s basketball squads.

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