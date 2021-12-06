Share
Sports
News
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, called out Lakers star Lebron James for his "childish antics" on the court.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, left, called out Lakers star Lebron James for his "childish antics" on the court. (Tasia Wells / Getty Images; Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer Shreds LeBron James for 'Stupid, Childish' On-Court Antics

 By Grant Atkinson  December 6, 2021 at 4:41pm
Share

LeBron James’ talent on the basketball court is undeniable. However, that skill is sometimes overshadowed by his stunts both on and off the court.

In a YouTube video released last week, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discussed what he called “a double-whammy” for James in recent weeks.

First, Abdul-Jabbar discussed James’ hit to the face of Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart. James was ejected and later suspended for the incident, which ESPN reporter Taylor Twellman called “the ultimate cheap shot.”

Trending:
Watch: Actor Drops Devastating Truth Bomb on Alec Baldwin, Shows Why 'Rust' Gun Couldn't Have Fired Itself

A few days later, James grabbed his groin after hitting a jump shot against the Indiana Pacers. Abdul-Jabbar called the gesture “a big balls dance.”

WARNING: The following clip contains a graphic gesture which some viewers will find offensive.

As a result, the NBA fined James $15,000, the league said in a statement.

Do you agree with Abdul-Jabbar?

“Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations,” the statement read.

“The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.”

Abdul-Jabbar said the league has been fining players over this gesture for at least a decade, and James should have known better.

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense.”

Related:
Kyle Rittenhouse Bluntly Responds to LeBron James' Sick Tweet: 'F*** You'


Abdul-Jabbar then played a video clip of goats over his own voice saying, “Goats don’t dance.” This was an apparent nod to the debate about whether James is the greatest NBA player of all time.

Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points make him the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, according to the league’s website. LeBron James’ 35,674 career points are good for third all-time.

In addition to discussing James, Abdul-Jabbar gave his thoughts on Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom becoming a United States citizen and changing his last name to “Freedom.”

“I can’t help but admire Enes’ unapologetic bravery and commitment to the very freedom he celebrates with his name change,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

“China is a big source of money for the NBA, so to criticize their cruelty and inhumanity is a bold step. He is just the kind of courageous American citizen we need.”

Freedom himself has criticized James for his ties to Nike, a company that has been accused of profiting from slave labor in China.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Alleged Conditions of Jan. 6 Prisoners Revealed in Shock News Briefing
Veteran Collapses to Ground After Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hands Him Handwritten Note
Kyle Rittenhouse Reveals New Plan to Go After 'Piece of S*** Prosecutors Like Thomas Binger'
Kyle Rittenhouse Bluntly Responds to LeBron James' Sick Tweet: 'F*** You'
NFL Player Makes Bold Pro-Life Statement with His Shoes, Draws Anger from Leftists
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!