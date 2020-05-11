SECTIONS
NBC Admits to Airing Highly Deceptive Edit of Attorney General Barr's Comments

By Jack Davis
Published May 11, 2020 at 7:25am
NBC News has admitted that it broke the rules in using a deceptively edited clip of Attorney General William Barr speaking about the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The tweeted apology, however, has not stilled the rage of those demanding an on-air apology.

Sunday’s edition of “Meet the Press” included a segment about the case of Flynn, who had faced charges of lying to the FBI when it investigated him as part of its probe into collusion with Russia. The Justice Department announced Thursday that the charges are being dropped.

On Sunday, “Meet the Press” aired one piece of an interview with Barr that had been conducted by Catherine Herridge of CBS News, who had asked Barr how history would judge the DOJ’s decision to dismiss charges against Flynn.

“Well, history’s written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history,” Barr said.

The edited version of the clip then allowed host Chuck Todd to trash Barr in remarks addressed to former White House speechwriter Peggy Noonan.

“I was struck, Peggy, by the cynicism of the answer. It’s a correct answer, but he’s the attorney general. He didn’t make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job,” Todd said.

The full clip, however, showed Barr saying the decision was proper.

“I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law,” the attorney general said. “It upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

NBC News’ edit drew howls from the DOJ, President Donald Trump and others.

The Twitter account for “Meet the Press” posted its version of “oops.”

“You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error,” it posted.

“‘Inadvertently strikes again!'” commentator Mike Cernovich tweeted.

Others said the deception needs to be clarified where it was shown — on the air.

Herridge posted more of the interview on Twitter.

The clip posted by Herridge included Barr, when asked if he was doing  Trump’s bidding, telling Herridge, “No, I’m doing the law’s bidding. I’m doing my duty under the law, as I see it.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
