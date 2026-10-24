NBC Analyst: Tim Walz Fraud Disaster May Help the GOP Pull Off a Massive Minnesota Upset

For all the pre-midterms talk about Republicans hitting the panic button in red states, it may end up being a Democrat seat that changes hands in a blue state.

And if that’s the difference in control of the Senate, the Dems have their former vice presidential candidate to thank for the mess.

As you’ve probably heard, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has quietly slipped into lame-duck status thanks to a fraud scandal under his watch. Billions in taxpayer dollars, gone, all thanks to Somali-run institutions like Feeding Our Future and the Quality “Learing” Center sucking at the taxpayer teat.

While Walz may not be running, his lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, is seeking to replace the retiring Democrat Sen. Tina Smith.

In a midterm year when the Democrats control none of the levers of power in Washington, in a state where the Republicans have not had an easy time in the 21st century, this should be a breeze.

Unless, of course, you were part of the fraud that’s made Minnesota the laughingstock of the nation.

The RealClearPolitics polling aggregate has the Republican nominee, former ESPN anchor Michele Tafoya, within two points as of Saturday morning.

And now, even Steve Kornacki of NBC News is sitting up and paying attention to what’s happening in the race.

Here he is, explaining why the Democrats are fighting to hold a seat that should be a two-foot putt for them:

💥NEW: NBC’s Steve Kornacki *WARNS* The Today Show viewers that “TIDE” seems to be “WORKING AGAINST DEMOCRATS” in Minnesota💥 This is huge. Minnesota is a solid blue state. Kornacki noted Republicans have been attempting to win the state for decades. But he highlighted how Trump only narrowly lost Minnesota to Kamala Harris in 2024. Kornacki said Republicans think the Minnesota fraud scandal is boosting their chances. Remember how Tim Walz ended his reelection campaign after Nick Shirley exposed the scandal? The Democrat Senate candidate is Walz’s Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. Flanagan has blamed Walz and pivoted to attack Trump when asked about the scandal. However, Kornacki pointed out that Republican Senate candidate Michele Tafoya argues voters enraged over the scandal shouldn’t vote for Flanagan. Tafoya is only 3 points behind Flanagan, according to the RealClearPolling average. And as Kornacki recently reported, polling frequently underestimates Trump voters. Minnesota may elect its first Republican Senator in over 20 years in 2 weeks. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 21, 2026

And that’s the message to the electorate: If you want to vote against the people who enabled the fraud, vote against Peggy Flanagan.

If the numbers tell a true story, this could be the first time a Republican has won statewide since 2006.

It’s not a message without resonance, either. From The Guardian:

Most polls have shown Flanagan ahead — but not with a large lead, and lagging behind those built by Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic US senator now running for governor, in polls against her challenger, Minnesota house speaker Lisa Demuth. The most recent poll by the Minnesota Star Tribune earlier this month showed Flanagan up four points. Flanagan’s central liability comes from her current job. As the lieutenant governor in Tim Walz’s administration, she is tied into a sprawling fraud problem in the state’s social services. Without an incumbent on the ballot for governor or US Senate, some voters may take out their frustration on Flanagan. Walz decided not to seek a third term as governor, after initially saying he would, because of the fraud issue and the political response to it.

Ergo, if you want to take it out on Minnesota Democrats, the easiest person to take it out on is Peggy Flanagan.

Beyond mere vengeance, there remains the fact that this is a woman who wildly misspent Minnesota taxpayer dollars — and not just through fraud.

Do you think the Minnesota fraud scandal will impact the Senate race? Yes, it will hurt Flanagan No, voters will overlook it Yes, it will boost Tafoya Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it will hurt Flanagan 71% (60 votes) No, voters will overlook it 6% (5 votes) Yes, it will boost Tafoya 24% (20 votes)

Consider that, under the current administration, a large grant in a homeless funding bill went to a so-called “harm reduction” service that distributed kits and instructions teaching junkies how to shove drugs up their posteriors to get high. Money well spent.

If that’s how she spends state taxpayer cash, in other words, just think of what she’d do if she were to access federal money.

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