Commentary
Tim Walz speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.
Commentary
Tim Walz speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation at Fira Barcelona on April 18, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain. (Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images)

NBC Analyst: Tim Walz Fraud Disaster May Help the GOP Pull Off a Massive Minnesota Upset

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 24, 2026 at 11:52am
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For all the pre-midterms talk about Republicans hitting the panic button in red states, it may end up being a Democrat seat that changes hands in a blue state.

And if that’s the difference in control of the Senate, the Dems have their former vice presidential candidate to thank for the mess.

As you’ve probably heard, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has quietly slipped into lame-duck status thanks to a fraud scandal under his watch. Billions in taxpayer dollars, gone, all thanks to Somali-run institutions like Feeding Our Future and the Quality “Learing” Center sucking at the taxpayer teat.

While Walz may not be running, his lieutenant governor, Peggy Flanagan, is seeking to replace the retiring Democrat Sen. Tina Smith.

In a midterm year when the Democrats control none of the levers of power in Washington, in a state where the Republicans have not had an easy time in the 21st century, this should be a breeze.

Unless, of course, you were part of the fraud that’s made Minnesota the laughingstock of the nation.

The RealClearPolitics polling aggregate has the Republican nominee, former ESPN anchor Michele Tafoya, within two points as of Saturday morning.

And now, even Steve Kornacki of NBC News is sitting up and paying attention to what’s happening in the race.

Here he is, explaining why the Democrats are fighting to hold a seat that should be a two-foot putt for them:

And that’s the message to the electorate: If you want to vote against the people who enabled the fraud, vote against Peggy Flanagan.

If the numbers tell a true story, this could be the first time a Republican has won statewide since 2006.

Related:
Report: Minnesota Dem Senate Nominee Spent Taxpayer Money to Teach Junkies How to Shove Drugs Up Their Posteriors

It’s not a message without resonance, either. From The Guardian:

Most polls have shown Flanagan ahead — but not with a large lead, and lagging behind those built by Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic US senator now running for governor, in polls against her challenger, Minnesota house speaker Lisa Demuth. The most recent poll by the Minnesota Star Tribune earlier this month showed Flanagan up four points.

Flanagan’s central liability comes from her current job. As the lieutenant governor in Tim Walz’s administration, she is tied into a sprawling fraud problem in the state’s social services. Without an incumbent on the ballot for governor or US Senate, some voters may take out their frustration on Flanagan.

Walz decided not to seek a third term as governor, after initially saying he would, because of the fraud issue and the political response to it.

Ergo, if you want to take it out on Minnesota Democrats, the easiest person to take it out on is Peggy Flanagan.

Beyond mere vengeance, there remains the fact that this is a woman who wildly misspent Minnesota taxpayer dollars — and not just through fraud.

Do you think the Minnesota fraud scandal will impact the Senate race?

Consider that, under the current administration, a large grant in a homeless funding bill went to a so-called “harm reduction” service that distributed kits and instructions teaching junkies how to shove drugs up their posteriors to get high. Money well spent.

If that’s how she spends state taxpayer cash, in other words, just think of what she’d do if she were to access federal money.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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