Share
News

NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Airtime After Kamala Harris 'SNL' Controversy Erupts

 By Jack Davis  November 4, 2024 at 7:19am
Share

Amid accusations that NBC was violating federal law by giving Vice President Kamala Harris a spot on “Saturday Night Live,” the network allowed former President Donald Trump to run an ad Sunday night.

Coming in a campaign filled with what the New York Post’s Michael Goodwin called “rampant media misconduct,” the Trump ad released during a NASCAR race, which one source said was also aired during an NFL postgame show, appeared to be an attempt to show NBC was not violating the Equal Time rule, according to The Hill.

Citing a source it did not name, the Hill said it was not clear if NBC offered the ad to Trump or if his campaign requested it.

Federal Communications Commission member Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the panel, had earlier criticized NBC, according to Fox News.

“This has all the appearances of, at least some leadership at NBC, at ‘SNL,’ making clear that they wanted to weigh-in in favor of one candidate before the election. That’s exactly why, for decades, we’ve had an equal time rule on the book, is to prevent that,” he said.

“Because remember, broadcasters are placed in a special position of trust. They’re not just like any other person with a soapbox on the corner. They have a license from the federal government that obligates them to operate in the public interest,” Carr said.


Carr noted that even when NBC filed a notice under the Equal Time rule, this was a highly unusual case, according to Fox News.

Normally, the filing “would usually open up a seven-day period when all other qualified candidates can seek Equal Time from NBC-meaning comparable time on a comparable program. Here, opposing candidates don’t have seven days,” Carr said, according to Fox News.

Will Trump win?

Trump struck a somber note in the pre-recorded ad.

“We’re losing everything, including viability,” Trump said in the ad, which was posted on X.

“We’re going to end up in a depression based on what’s been happening,” the former president continued. “We’ve never seen anything like it, at least in the last 40 years.”

Related:
Breaking: Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Election

As the incident marked the end of the campaign, Goodwin observed that the media has indulged in “a whole new level of flagrant misconduct.”

“I have never seen anything like it — nor has anyone else. History is being made in a terrible way,” he wrote.

“Fearing that Harris could lose Tuesday’s vote, most major outlets are trashing even the pretense of professionalism and fairness to serve up distorted and sometimes fabricated ‘gotcha’ moments against Trump,” Goodman said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Multiple Polling Places Evacuated in Battleground Georgia
Exit Poll Sets Off Dour Mood at CNN: 'It Would Be a Miracle' if Kamala Harris Wins with These Numbers
Battleground State to Re-Count Tens of Thousands of Ballots After Observer Spots Tabulator Issue
'STAY IN LINE': Trump Gives Message to Voters as Election Day Heats Up
Suspicious Man Who 'Smelled Like Fuel' Arrested at Capitol
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation